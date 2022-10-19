TASTE TEST: Santo Taco's Birria Tacos drip with flavor

Santo Taco in Valparaiso offers a fresh, modern take on classic Mexican cuisine.

The sit-down restaurant at 2310 Laporte Ave. #500 in Valparaiso has dishes like Enchiladas Con Mole, fajitas, burritos, tortas and quesadillas. It has a wide array of street and specialty tacos filled with top-shelf ingredients like the Koreano with teriyaki marinated steak, pickled cabbage, cilantro, green onion and serrano pepper or the Poyo with marinated chicken, pineapple, spices, pickled cabbage, morita mayo salsa and pico de gallo.

A standout on a stellar menu is the Birria Tacos Con Consome. It’s a fusion of tacos with birria, the traditional Mexican soup or stew from Jalisco that slow cooks different meats at low heat in a broth traditionally flavored with chili peppers, garlic, cumin, bay leaves and thyme.

Three tacos are stuffed with the slowed-cooked beef birria, melted cheese, onions and cilantro. The tortillas are dipped in the birria broth and then grilled for a crispy finish. They’re served with a cup of consome for dipping.

It’s basically the taco version of a French Dip sandwich with the Birria broth standing in for the Au Jus.

The tortilla shells are crisp and crunchy, perfect for bathing in the rich, flavorful broth. It softens them up just enough to be palatable. The pot roast-like beef is achingly, fall-off-the-bone tender. It all comes together perfectly. The dish is garnished with a spicy whole pepper and a side of sauteed onions.

For more information, visit mysantotaco.com or call 219-286-3986.