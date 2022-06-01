 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Taste Test

TASTE TEST: Say Royale with Cheese again

TASTE TEST: Say Royale with Cheese again

The Caprese Burger at Royale with Cheese.

 Joseph S. Pete

People flock to the Michigan City lakefront every summer for surf, sun and sand.

If you're in the mood for a burger while in town, Royale with Cheese is burger royalty.

Named after the famous exchange of dialogue about what McDonald's is like in Europe in "Pulp Fiction," the burger joint at 827 Franklin St. in Michigan City serves up immaculately crafted artisan burgers in a hip space in the Uptown Arts District downtown. It plays up the "Pulp Fiction" connection, selling T-shirts with Samuel L. Jackson's Jules character pointing a gun and the phrase "serious gourmet (expletive)." 

The restaurant oozes ambiance with local art displayed on brick walls, a Jones craft soda fountain and a library of books, trivia and games. Amusingly, printed-out drawings of burgers are taped over giant stock art meant for coffeehouses, photos showing close-ups of cups of espresso.

The witty menu includes burgers, "other thangs" and "kidoos eatin too." People can chow down on gourmet burgers, hot dogs, sausages, vegan sandwiches, salads, fried green beans and street corn.

A standout burger is The Caprese, which tops a big beefy burger with creamy mozzarella, sweet basil and juicy tomatoes. A rich balsamic sauce adds umami. The brioche bun is almost impossibly soft and tender.

The high-quality ingredients sing together in perfect harmony. It's the right balance of a savory backyard burger and the garden-fresh delicacy of an Italian Caprese salad. The first bite of basil just hits.

For more information, call 219-243-7106 or find the business on Facebook.

 

Taste Test is a weekly feature showcasing specialty dishes at Region restaurants.

Have a Taste for something?

If you have a Taste Test suggestion, please email kerry.erickson@nwi.com.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

