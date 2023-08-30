Schoop's is a Region classic that periodically turned up on best burger lists from regional and even national publications.

The vintage joint specializes in Region-style burgers with hand-formed beef patties it has been making since 1948, back when it sold burgers for just 15 cents. It flattens the burgers on the grill, giving them a wide pancake shape with crispy edges and a beefy center.

A longtime Region favorite, it's grown to 15 locations across Northwest Indiana and Illinois after it started franchising in the 1980s.

All the restaurants have a throwback 1950s theme, like the glistening stainless steel diner in Portage. The Hammond location at 7235 Indianapolis Blvd. has really ramped it up with life-sized cutouts of James Dean, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and other celebrities it placed in booths, creating the appearance of dining among the stars.

The menu has many classics like burgers, fries, shakes, chili, soup and the Mickey that tops the burger patty with two slices of American cheese.

The Schoop's Melt doubles up on the cheese and adds grilled onions, stuffing the savory beef into crisp grilled bread. It keeps it simple and sweet.

It's a traditional diner-style patty melt that's hot and melty. The burger is big and beefy and richly satisfying. There's a reason why Schoop's has long been one of Northwest Indiana's signature burger joints.

For more information, visit schoophamburgers.com.