Smoke on the Water is the first guitar riff generations of beginning musicians have learned.

But it's not just a classic Deep Purple song.

Smoke on the Water Premium Mexican Barbecue is also a restaurant in Valparaiso that has a food truck, stages pop-ups and took over the concession stand at Portage Lakefront and Riverfront in the Indiana Dunes National Park this summer season.

The restaurant uses live fire with real wood and real smoke, boasting you can taste the difference. Visitors are greeted by a butcher's chart by Meats by Linz on the counter so it clearly knows its stuff.

Smoke on the Water boasts that its Linz Heritage Angus Skirt Steak Taco is the best steak taco in Northwest Indiana.

It's a huge taco that slices up a quarter pound of fire-grilled Linz Heritage Angus Skirt Steak. It's stuffed into a tortilla with finely diced onion, cilantro, queso fresco, sour cream and salsa. The beef is well-seasoned and savory. It blends in perfect harmony with the piquancy of the onion, the nuttiness of the cheese and the tang of the salsa.

The portions are generous and the presentation immaculate.

It's a solid and filling taco best enjoyed on one of the picnic benches on the pavilion overlooking sweeping views of Lake Michigan and the Little Calumet River. Wash it down with an extra spicy ginger ale. You can't beat the view on a sultry summer day.

For more information, visit smokeotw.com.