TASTE TEST: Soft cheese and crispy beef tacos shine at The Taco Dive

The Mexican Inn at 95th and Ewing was a Southeast Side Chicago landmark where steelworkers often grabbed bags of tacos to bring home to their families at the end of a long week.

The same family brought back some of the old recipes that date back 60 years at The Taco Dive at 1452 119th St. in downtown Whiting.

The restaurant, not far from the Whihala Beach has a chill beach vibe with bright teal walls and decorations like marlins and acoustic guitars on the walls, life rings hanging from the ceiling and plenty of Corona beer-themed decor.

It serves a variety of Mexican cuisine, including the two unique tacos The Mexican Inn was known for.

The deep-fried crispy beef taco features The Taco Dive's signature ground beef and queso fresco. Well-seasoned beef is tucked into a crunchy shell. Fresh iceberg lettuce and tomato provide a nice contrast.

The soft cheese tacos stuff savory melted cheese into rolled corn tortillas that are smothered in a nacho cheese sauce. Meat or beans can be added to an order of three tacos, which come with a side salad.

The tacos overflow with gooey, cheese deliciousness. As The Taco Dive puts it, it's a 95th and Ewing thing.

