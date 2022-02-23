TASTE TEST: Steamwhistle Coffee Roaster's Breakfast Grilled Cheese a fresh take on old classic

Steamwhistle Coffee Roasters brews up locally percolated beans at a coffee shop across from the Lake County Fairgrounds.

It's a cozy spot at 924 S. Court Street in Crown Point where one can sip coffee, espresso or tea over conversation or while playing board games. The cafe is an open, airy space that invites hanging out, reading quietly or catching up with friends.

The draw is of course locally roasted coffees like Steamwhistle's Mexican Oaxaca, Bali Blue Moon and Costa Rican Brunca. They're also sold as whole beans by the bag and fill the place with a redolent aroma.

Steamwhistle Coffee Roasters serves a light breakfast and lunch menu that features paninis, salads and wraps. All-day breakfast options include avocado toast, gluten-free oatmeal and Cuban Breakfast Panini, as well as a smattering of baked goods.

Much of the menu consists of breakfast sandwiches suitable to grab on the go.

A standout is the Breakfast Grilled Cheese, which melts savory melted cheddar and gouda cheese slices on a fluffy egg in a freshly baked French roll. Fresh spinach and tomato infuse the sandwich with more brightness and flavor.

The Breakfast Grilled Cheese is a light bite that's deeply satisfying.

For more information, visit steamwhistlecoffee.com or call 219-323-3530.

