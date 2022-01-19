TASTE TEST: Super Submarine a 'hunger-crushing' classic

Super Submarine is a Hessville institution.

The sub shop has been serving up hefty "hunger-crushing" sandwiches at 7010 Kennedy Ave. in Hammond since 1968.

It's an old-school hole-in-the-wall where the fridge is stocked with RC Cola, Cherry RC, 7-Up and Snapple. The interior has been freshened up but the vintage signage remains original. The menu probably hasn't changed much in more than a half-century, and for good reason.

Super Submarine reliably satisfies with freshly sliced deli meats and cheeses stuffed in premium Turano Baking Company bread and served fast.

The takeout-focused sandwich shop serves hot subs like its top-selling Italian beef, BBQ beef, corned beef, Rueben, Italian meatball and Polish sausage. You can't go wrong with its cold subs like ham and cheese, bologna and cheese, and salami, ham and cheese.

The cold subs come standard with pickles, peppers, mayo, mustard and seasoned olive oil. Old-timers will recall how the subs originally came in Tootsie Roll paper.