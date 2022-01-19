 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TASTE TEST: Super Submarine a 'hunger-crushing' classic
TASTE TEST: Super Submarine a 'hunger-crushing' classic

TASTE TEST: Super Submarine a 'hunger-crushing' classic

The salami, ham and cheese sub at Super Submarine in Hessville.

 Joseph S. Pete

Super Submarine is a Hessville institution.

The sub shop has been serving up hefty "hunger-crushing" sandwiches at 7010 Kennedy Ave. in Hammond since 1968.

It's an old-school hole-in-the-wall where the fridge is stocked with RC Cola, Cherry RC, 7-Up and Snapple. The interior has been freshened up but the vintage signage remains original. The menu probably hasn't changed much in more than a half-century, and for good reason.

Super Submarine reliably satisfies with freshly sliced deli meats and cheeses stuffed in premium Turano Baking Company bread and served fast. 

The takeout-focused sandwich shop serves hot subs like its top-selling Italian beef, BBQ beef, corned beef, Rueben, Italian meatball and Polish sausage. You can't go wrong with its cold subs like ham and cheese, bologna and cheese, and salami, ham and cheese.

The cold subs come standard with pickles, peppers, mayo, mustard and seasoned olive oil. Old-timers will recall how the subs originally came in Tootsie Roll paper.

The ingredients are basic but the highest quality. The portions are generous. For generations, Region residents have been able to count on Super Submarine for a big, tasty sub that hits the spot. Its fresh, fast and substantial hoagies have stood the test of time for a reason.

For more information, call 219-845-6705 or find the business on Facebook.

Taste Test is a weekly feature showcasing specialty dishes at Region restaurants.

Have a Taste for something?

If you have a Taste Test suggestion, please email kerry.erickson@nwi.com.

