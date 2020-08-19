TASTE TEST: Sweet Lou's sandwiches fill the gullet

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WESTVILLE — If you find yourself on a cruise through the rolling hills of LaPorte County, there's more than gas at the corner of U.S. 421 and Ind. 2.

There's certainly a chance to fill up the tank at the BP station located at the corner, but on the building's left side is a homey spot to get that internal tank off of 'E.'

Sweet Lou That's Who has been slinging up Chicago-style cuisine since 2013 and sports an extensive menu of some favorites to load up on.

Comfort food is the name of the game as scrumptious favorites, such as Italian beef and sausage, Chicago-style beef franks and gyros dot the menu. Other signature sandwich creations, including Philly cheesesteak, Monte Cristos and chicken parmesan also star. Build-your-own and signature pizza recipes are also available.

When out in LaPorte County, the adventurous choice to chow down on is the aptly named "421 Maxwell." This specialized Maxwell Street Polish comes topped with gyro meat, a fried egg, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and cheese and barbecue sauces.