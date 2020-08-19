TASTE TEST: Sweet Lou's sandwiches fill the gullet

WESTVILLE — If you find yourself on a cruise through the rolling hills of LaPorte County, there's more than gas at the corner of U.S. 421 and Ind. 2.
There's certainly a chance to fill up the tank at the BP station located at the corner, but on the building's left side is a homey spot to get that internal tank off of 'E.'
Sweet Lou That's Who has been slinging up Chicago-style cuisine since 2013 and sports an extensive menu of some favorites to load up on.
Comfort food is the name of the game as scrumptious favorites, such as Italian beef and sausage, Chicago-style beef franks and gyros dot the menu. Other signature sandwich creations, including Philly cheesesteak, Monte Cristos and chicken parmesan also star. Build-your-own and signature pizza recipes are also available.
When out in LaPorte County, the adventurous choice to chow down on is the aptly named "421 Maxwell." This specialized Maxwell Street Polish comes topped with gyro meat, a fried egg, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and cheese and barbecue sauces.
This selection is absolutely massive. The arrangement of fix-ins make it a great collection of flavor variety. The sausage, gyro meat and egg prove scrumptious and are prepared well. The sauteed vegetables give a soft texture and lift. The mix of cheese and barbecue sauces give a delicious salty and sweet mix for some fun accents.
A delicious sandwich also deserves a tasty side, so diners should consider tasty regular, curly or seasoned French fries. There's even poutine fries doused with brown gravy and cheese curds.
Sweet Lou's is allowing in-person dining. Diners wishing to do takeout can use the restaurant's drive-thru on the building's northwest side.
For more information, call 219-785-1313.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!