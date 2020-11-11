 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TASTE TEST: Sweet treats star at Grandma's House of Pancakes
urgent
Taste Test

TASTE TEST: Sweet treats star at Grandma's House of Pancakes

{{featured_button_text}}
Stuffed pancakes.jpg

The stuffed pancakes from Grandma's House of Pancakes include three flapjacks with strawberries, blueberries and cream cheese.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

LAPORTE — There's delightful recipes in store with a visit to Grandma's House of Pancakes.

The breakfast joint, located at 502 State St., sports a bountiful menu of breakfast favorites and takes.

As the name would suggest, pancakes are a main hit, with different creations featuring sweet ingredients such as bananas and chocolate chips, or a meat lover's choice of the classic 'pigs in a blanket.'

Of course, the close cousins waffles and French toast are also available with their own creations with similar ingredients, such as a banana split recipe.

A worthy selection to try is the stuffed pancakes. This dish features three flapjacks drizzled with strawberry syrup and sliced strawberries. Within the stack are blueberries and a spread of cream cheese.

Each bite proves super scrumptious and will satisfy a sweet tooth. The blend of the fruits makes a delicious ensemble, and the cream cheese delivers a nice zing. A little dash of extra syrup on top of all the items doesn't hurt either if you want just a last little addition for the collection.

Diners can also consider digging into a breakfast burrito, biscuits and gravy or some of the various eggs, meat and vegetable combos.

Takeout and curbside pickup is available.

For more information, call 219-325-0819.

Have a Taste for something?

If you have a Taste Test suggestion, please email kerry.erickson@nwi.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Visuals and Online Interactives Director

Kale is a photojournalist and digital producer with the Times. He is a Region native, hailing from Schererville. He shoots photos, writes feature stories and produces Byline, a Times podcast. Email: kale.wilk@nwi.com Phone: 219-933-3393

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Patio Pitmasters - Gordon Biffle of Big Daddy's BBQ

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts