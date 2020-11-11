TASTE TEST: Sweet treats star at Grandma's House of Pancakes

LAPORTE — There's delightful recipes in store with a visit to Grandma's House of Pancakes.

The breakfast joint, located at 502 State St., sports a bountiful menu of breakfast favorites and takes.

As the name would suggest, pancakes are a main hit, with different creations featuring sweet ingredients such as bananas and chocolate chips, or a meat lover's choice of the classic 'pigs in a blanket.'

Of course, the close cousins waffles and French toast are also available with their own creations with similar ingredients, such as a banana split recipe.

A worthy selection to try is the stuffed pancakes. This dish features three flapjacks drizzled with strawberry syrup and sliced strawberries. Within the stack are blueberries and a spread of cream cheese.

Each bite proves super scrumptious and will satisfy a sweet tooth. The blend of the fruits makes a delicious ensemble, and the cream cheese delivers a nice zing. A little dash of extra syrup on top of all the items doesn't hurt either if you want just a last little addition for the collection.

Diners can also consider digging into a breakfast burrito, biscuits and gravy or some of the various eggs, meat and vegetable combos.