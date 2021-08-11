TASTE TEST: T-Berry's Diner carries on a Region tradition

T-Berry's Diner in downtown LaPorte is home of the smashburger.

The old school diner at 501 Lincolnway looks like it's been around forever but it dates back only to 2014. The restaurant was founded by brothers David and Dan Thornberry who both "worked at an iconic hamburger joint in Northwest Indiana where they learned how to make the most spectacular burgers."

They specialize in the flat-top grill burger, the Region style one will find at Schoop's, Miner-Dunn, Johnsen's Blue Top Drive In, Redamak's and other old school joints. The Region-style burgers are pressed flat on the grill so they're even and crispy at the edges, often jutting out of the bun.

The "All-American" menu at T-Berry's includes many diner staples like a BLT, hoagies, a corned beef Reuben, a gyro called "The Big G," shrimp and Pollack baskets, Grandma's Chicken Noodle Bowl and the Thethilian, a grilled cheese filled with mozzarella sticks and served on garlic bread.