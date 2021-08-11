 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TASTE TEST: T-Berry's Diner carries on a Region tradition
urgent
Taste Test

TASTE TEST: T-Berry's Diner carries on a Region tradition

TASTE TEST: T-Berry's Diner carries on a Region tradition

The Smashburger at T-Berry's Diner in downtown LaPorte is pictured.

 Joseph S. Pete

T-Berry's Diner in downtown LaPorte is home of the smashburger.

See a day in the life of Valparaiso Police Lt. John Patston in the 14th installment of Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops.

The old school diner at 501 Lincolnway looks like it's been around forever but it dates back only to 2014. The restaurant was founded by brothers David and Dan Thornberry who both "worked at an iconic hamburger joint in Northwest Indiana where they learned how to make the most spectacular burgers."

They specialize in the flat-top grill burger, the Region style one will find at Schoop's, Miner-Dunn, Johnsen's Blue Top Drive In, Redamak's and other old school joints. The Region-style burgers are pressed flat on the grill so they're even and crispy at the edges, often jutting out of the bun.

The "All-American" menu at T-Berry's includes many diner staples like a BLT, hoagies, a corned beef Reuben, a gyro called "The Big G," shrimp and Pollack baskets, Grandma's Chicken Noodle Bowl and the Thethilian, a grilled cheese filled with mozzarella sticks and served on garlic bread.

One can't go wrong with the smashburgers that include a cheeseburger, double cheeseburger, patty melt, olive burger, mushroom Swiss, taco burger and the western burger. The burger menu is very reminiscent of classic Region burger joints. And T-Berry Diner's signature Big T features two patties, cheese, special sauce, pickles, onion and lettuce like a certain fast-food favorite that shall go unnamed. 

Big and beefy, the basic cheeseburger is a diner classic that will satisfy every time.

For more information, visit tberrysdiner.com, find the business on Facebook or call 219-362-6261.

Taste Test is a weekly feature showcasing specialty dishes at Region restaurants.

Have a Taste for something?

If you have a Taste Test suggestion, please email kerry.erickson@nwi.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Margot Robbie cast in new Wes Anderson movie

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts