TASTE TEST: Tapas and tacos offer varied delights at Tapas Cafe
If you can't decide what you want for dinner, you can always order tapas and try a little bit of everything.

Tapas Cafe at 105 N. Broad in downtown Griffith specializes in tapas, the Spanish small plates that evolved from being served by innkeepers on top of sherry glasses into a sophisticated cuisine.

Chef Uli Gomez, known throughout Northwest Indiana culinary circles, had scraped and saved to reopen his acclaimed restaurant in downtown Griffith earlier this year. Then a few weeks later, the coronavirus pandemic struck. 

Tapas Cafe has soldiered through the public health crisis with a cash-only to-go business. It's had a limited but ever-changing menu that includes tacos, pasta, paninis, flatbread, and of course tapas. Favorites include bacon-wrapped dates, empanadas, patatas bravas, and pulpo a la plancha.

A big part of the appeal of tapas is the variety, so sample widely and share.

A standout is the baked goat cheese. It's a homey comfort food in which you can use warm pita bread to scoop up piquant goat cheese surrounded by a moat of tomato sauce. The creamy goat cheese bleeds into the fresh sauce to attain a sublime velvety richness. You might end up jostling over the last bite.

On the taco front, the lamb tacos sing. Savory grilled lamb is heaped into street taco-style tacos with cilantro, onion, lime and corn tortillas. They're wrapped in aluminum foil to stay warm and they travel well at a time when people have been eating their restaurant meals at home.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more.

