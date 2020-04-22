TASTE TEST: Taste of India's goat curry can spice up any stay-at-home period

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

You've cooked all your usual recipes. You've popped several frozen pizzas into the oven by now. You're had the same meals over and over as the coronavirus lockdown drags on.

But staying at home to not get or spread viral infection doesn't have to mean the same old, same old.

Spice things up at Taste of India.

The restaurant at 761 E. 81st Place in Merrillville serves up rich delicacies from one of the oldest culinary traditions in the world in an unpretentious strip mall on U.S. 30. It's open between 4 and 9 p.m. daily for pickup at the bar. The menu includes many vegetable, chicken, lamb, and seafood specialties, such as Goan Fish Curry, Shrimp Vindaloo, Shrimp Tikka Masala, Fish Tikka Masala, and Punjabi Fish Curry.

Menu items like Biryani, Tandoori Lamb Chops and Boti Kabab offer complex and subtle flavors.

A standout is the goat curry, a traditional dish made with ginger, garlic, tomatoes and garam masala spices. The tender slow-cooked meat bathes in a sumptuous and spicy curry stew. It's served with a large portion of jasmine rice that's light, fragrant, and flavorful.