You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
TASTE TEST: Taste of India's goat curry can spice up any stay-at-home period
urgent

TASTE TEST: Taste of India's goat curry can spice up any stay-at-home period

TASTE TEST: Taste of India can spice up any stay-at-home period

Taste of India's Goat Curry can spice up any stay-at-home period.

 Joseph S. Pete

You've cooked all your usual recipes. You've popped several frozen pizzas into the oven by now. You're had the same meals over and over as the coronavirus lockdown drags on.

But staying at home to not get or spread viral infection doesn't have to mean the same old, same old.

Spice things up at Taste of India.

The restaurant at 761 E. 81st Place in Merrillville serves up rich delicacies from one of the oldest culinary traditions in the world in an unpretentious strip mall on U.S. 30. It's open between 4 and 9 p.m. daily for pickup at the bar. The menu includes many vegetable, chicken, lamb, and seafood specialties, such as Goan Fish Curry, Shrimp Vindaloo, Shrimp Tikka Masala, Fish Tikka Masala, and Punjabi Fish Curry.

Menu items like Biryani, Tandoori Lamb Chops and Boti Kabab offer complex and subtle flavors.

A standout is the goat curry, a traditional dish made with ginger, garlic, tomatoes and garam masala spices. The tender slow-cooked meat bathes in a sumptuous and spicy curry stew. It's served with a large portion of jasmine rice that's light, fragrant, and flavorful.

The goat curry brings the heat and even medium might be too hot for many people so be careful how you order it. You also might want to get the garlic naan that can cool off your tongue and is also incredibly delicious.

It's a takeout meal that travels well and holds up well as leftovers. With the generous portion size, you're almost certain to have leftovers.

For more information, call 219-755-4634 or visit www.tasteofindiain.net.

Have a Taste for something?

If you have a Taste Test suggestion, please email kerry.erickson@nwi.com.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts