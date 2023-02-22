Named after New York City's famous Tavern on the Green, Tavern on the Lake recently opened in downtown Hobart.

The gastropub at 200 Main St. was eagerly anticipated. It features a sweeping lakefront view of Lake George, an outdoor patio down by the lake and modern decor, including sinks and urinals made with repurposed caves.

It offers contemporary cuisine and a variety of drinks in a chic space with a lively atmosphere.

The varied menu includes steak, shrimp and grits, pasta and chicken and waffles. It specializes in pub fare like upscale burgers. They're often named after pop cultural references like The Dude Abides crispy buttermilk chicken sandwich with cheddar, bacon syrup, raspberry aioli and brioche and the McLovin Cheeseburger that tops certified angus beef with Swiss, bacon, a fried egg, stout caramelized onion and chipotle aioli.

Expect a little extra. Side options include creme brulee sweet corn, cheddar/chipotle mashed potatoes and candied sprouts.

Bowls include Baja chicken, edamame and the toothsome Peppercorn Tuna.

It's a massive bowl, artfully presented.

Big chunks of rare peppercorn tuna sit atop of a warm bed of quinoa, edamame, red onion, cabbage and portabello mushrooms, flavored with a savory sesame/jalapeno soy sauce. The Asian-influenced dish is topped with light fresh veggies like radish, cucumber, mandarin orange, avocado and grilled asparagus.

The smoky, flavorful asparagus is a particular standout, tasting like it came from a backyard grill session. The contrast of hot and cool is pleasing to the palate.

The tuna is sushi-grade, big and beefy, like a steak from the sea.

For more information, call 219-942-3434 or visit tavernonthelakehobart.com.