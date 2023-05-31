Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Sometimes in life, simplicity is best.

Sometimes you just crave some straightforward comfort food.

Texas Corral Grill & Saloon's sirloin steak is a tried-and-true classic.

Comparable to a Texas Roadhouse or Longhorn Steakhouse, the local chain has locations in Highland, Merrillville, Portage, Michigan City and Michigan.

The sirloin is nothing fancy and nothing fussy – just a slab of beef on the grill.

The stockyard cut of sirloin is seasoned just right and grilled to order. As with any steak medium rare is the way to go to fully unlock the flavor of the beef. Texas Corral gets it crispy on the outside and soft and marshmallowy on the inside. It's crisscrossed with grill marks that give it a delectable appearance, creating anticipation before you dig in.

Sirloin is a lean cut without much marbling but it's still flavorful and hits the spot. When you're hungry, it's richly satisfying.

Texas Corral's sirloin comes with soup, a side salad or sides like mashed potatoes, baked potatoes, sweet potatoes, steak fries or veggies.

For more information, visit texascorral.net.