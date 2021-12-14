TASTE TEST: The chic Ramen District serves up umami-rich noodle bowls

The short but sophisticated menu, well-curated to offer a good sampling of the cuisine, includes four ramen options: Smoked Chicken Shoyu Ramen, Tonkotsu Ramen, Veggie Miso Ramen, and Spicy Tantanmen Ramen.

All the options are rich in umami and impeccable in presentation in the modern, stylish dining room where the seating has an elegant Eastern minimalism and the liquor behind the bar is arranged by gradation of color for a dramatic visual effect. The Ramen bowls feature tender, succulent meat sourced from Howe Farms just outside Crown Point.