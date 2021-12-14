TASTE TEST: The chic Ramen District serves up umami-rich noodle bowls

Ramen District brought hip Japanese cuisine like one might find in Chicago to the lower level of the Old Courthouse at 1 Courthouse Square in downtown Crown Point.
The acclaimed Chef Chris Pappas from the chic Provecho Latin Provisions on the courthouse square opened the Japanese eatery that offers rice, noodles, Pho Bao Buns and other Asian fare.
The short but sophisticated menu, well-curated to offer a good sampling of the cuisine, includes four ramen options: Smoked Chicken Shoyu Ramen, Tonkotsu Ramen, Veggie Miso Ramen, and Spicy Tantanmen Ramen.
All the options are rich in umami and impeccable in presentation in the modern, stylish dining room where the seating has an elegant Eastern minimalism and the liquor behind the bar is arranged by gradation of color for a dramatic visual effect. The Ramen bowls feature tender, succulent meat sourced from Howe Farms just outside Crown Point.
A standout is the savory Tonkotsu Ramen. It features a luscious pork belly chasu that's bursting with flavor in a delectable pork bone broth that's not too salty and surprisingly sweet. The oyster mushrooms add additional meatiness, Tuscan greens freshness, the watercress pepperiness and the Mung bean sprouts a pleasing crunch. The marinated hardboiled shoyu egg bursts with flavor, especially from its jammy yoke.
The noodles are perfectly cooked and satisfying but it's the rich, aromatic, multi-layered broth that truly makes it such a comfort on a cold winter day.
One can make a number of additions for an extra charge, including chile garlic crunch, smoked brisket, smoked chicken, roasted mushroom or gluten-free noodles.
For more information, visit ramendistrict.com or call 219-213-2397.
Taste Test is a weekly feature showcasing specialty dishes at Region restaurants.