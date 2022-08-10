 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent
Taste Test

TASTE TEST: The Port Drive In's hot dogs a classic summer staple

  • 0
TASTE TEST: The Port a classic summer staple

The West Virginia Slaw Dog at the Port Drive-In is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Every summer, the beach beckons.

People flock to the surf and sand along the South Shore of Lake Michigan, whether in the Indiana Dunes State Park or the Indiana Dunes National Park.

Many stop to stock up on provisions in Chesterton, including at the Port Drive In.

The seasonal drive-in at 419 N. Calumet Road in Chesterton serves hot dogs, burgers, fries, clam strips, shakes and other fast food fare. Since 1953, carhops have brought out frosty mugs of root beer, Green River soda and chili dogs at the vintage eatery. 

The iconic 1950s-style eatery has won over generations of diners who eat right at their car. You can't beat the old school ambiance on a warm summer day.

It especially excels at hog dogs, which are all-beef. Favorites include the 1/2-pound, foot-long Big Dog, the bacon-wrapped BLT Dog, the Ponchito Chili Cheese Dog wrapped in a flour tortilla and the Dixie Dog topped with pulled pork, coleslaw, pickle chips and barbecue sauce.

People are also reading…

Standouts include the L.A. Street Dog that's wrapped in bacon and topped with grilled onions, bell peppers, jalapeños, mustard, ketchup and mayo and West Virginia Slaw Dog that's smothered with chili, coleslaw, mustard and diced onions.

The West Virginia Slaw Dog could easily be a sloppy mess but is engineered with an almost scientific construction that ensures maximum flavor in each bite without spillage, even if you're eating it while hitting the road.

Even without the nostalgia factor, the Port Drive In is worth a visit in the land of a million Chicago hot dog joints if only because of its impressive selection of regional styles of hot dogs. While it's hard to go wrong with a classic Chicago dog, the Port Drive-in offers a sense of adventure in keeping with its location on the doorstep of the Indiana Dunes.

 

Taste Test is a weekly feature showcasing specialty dishes at Region restaurants.

Have a Taste for something?

If you have a Taste Test suggestion, please email kerry.erickson@nwi.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kenan Thompson to host 2022 Emmy Awards

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts