TASTE TEST: The Port Drive In's hot dogs a classic summer staple

Every summer, the beach beckons.

People flock to the surf and sand along the South Shore of Lake Michigan, whether in the Indiana Dunes State Park or the Indiana Dunes National Park.

Many stop to stock up on provisions in Chesterton, including at the Port Drive In.

The seasonal drive-in at 419 N. Calumet Road in Chesterton serves hot dogs, burgers, fries, clam strips, shakes and other fast food fare. Since 1953, carhops have brought out frosty mugs of root beer, Green River soda and chili dogs at the vintage eatery.

The iconic 1950s-style eatery has won over generations of diners who eat right at their car. You can't beat the old school ambiance on a warm summer day.

It especially excels at hog dogs, which are all-beef. Favorites include the 1/2-pound, foot-long Big Dog, the bacon-wrapped BLT Dog, the Ponchito Chili Cheese Dog wrapped in a flour tortilla and the Dixie Dog topped with pulled pork, coleslaw, pickle chips and barbecue sauce.

Standouts include the L.A. Street Dog that's wrapped in bacon and topped with grilled onions, bell peppers, jalapeños, mustard, ketchup and mayo and West Virginia Slaw Dog that's smothered with chili, coleslaw, mustard and diced onions.

The West Virginia Slaw Dog could easily be a sloppy mess but is engineered with an almost scientific construction that ensures maximum flavor in each bite without spillage, even if you're eating it while hitting the road.

Even without the nostalgia factor, the Port Drive In is worth a visit in the land of a million Chicago hot dog joints if only because of its impressive selection of regional styles of hot dogs. While it's hard to go wrong with a classic Chicago dog, the Port Drive-in offers a sense of adventure in keeping with its location on the doorstep of the Indiana Dunes.