The Scrambled Diner in Dyer is a fresher, more contemporary version of the diners that Region residents have long started their days with.

The eatery at 250 W 81st Ave. in Dyer serves traditional American cuisine for breakfast and lunch. It emphasizes fresh ingredients and fresh spins on familiar favorites.

The menu includes burgers, turkey sandwiches, blackened chicken sandwiches, salads and the Dyer Beef that blends shaved ribeye with cheese sauce and caramelized onions.

The focus is on breakfast. It serves up omelets like the Tangled Up in Blue with blue cheese, bacon, tomato and spinach or the Uncle Ray's, which mixes egg whites with peppers, onion, tomatoes, spinach and roasted mushrooms.

Skillets include Blackened Veggies and The Mighty Irish, a Reuben sandwich in breakfast form with corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 Island and Swiss. The Bayou is a jambalaya-esque concoction with Andouille sausage, blackened shrimp, peppers, onions, tomatoes and goat cheese.

A unique offering is The Boston, a seafood skillet. It blends hash browns with spinach, tomato, asiago cheese, eggs your way and a few fresh catches: crab, shrimp and lobster. The Gulf Shrimp are huge, plump and juicy. The crab is sweet and tender, and the lobster is delectable and toothsome. It all harmonizes exquisitely.

For more information, visit .thescrambleddiner.com or call 219-865-3950.