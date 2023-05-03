The Social Restaurant took over a high-profile spot where Jelly Pancake House used to be by Portillo's on U.S. 30 in Merrillville.

The contemporary sit-down restaurant at 399 E. 81st St. offers Americana fare for breakfast, lunch and dinner. It has an open, industrial ambiance and a bar.

The Social operates a scratch kitchen that serves up a varied menu that includes steak, salmon and other entries, as well as a multitude of diner-type breakfasts.

It has many burger options, including the excellent Mexican Street Burger. The burger is smothered in rich queso and Pepper Jack cheese and piled high with jalapenos, pico de gallo, avocado and grilled onions.

Impeccable in its presentation, it's impaled with a steak knife along with the garnish of a fried jalapeno.

The burger is big, beefy and bursting with south-of-the-border flavors. It's artfully constructed so it's not overwhelmed by all the toppings. It's spicy without blazing with too much heat.

The Social's Mexican Street Burger is a gem on a burger menu full of them.

For more information, visit thesocialnwi.com or call 219-649-2600