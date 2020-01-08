{{featured_button_text}}
TASTE TEST: Third Coast Spice Cafe elevates the omelette

The Mediterranean omelette at Third Coast Spice Cafe in Chesterton.

 Joseph S. Pete, The Times

Third Coast Spice Cafe at 761 Indian Boundary Road #6 in Chesterton offers a trendier, more contemporary spin on the Region's many diners and pancake houses.

The restaurant just south of the Indiana Dunes National Park has a creative menu that features many organic local ingredients like in-season produce, cage-free eggs, honey and Indiana bison. It offers a host of gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian options, such as Madras Coconut Curry, Very Vegan Chili, a Build Your Own Vegan Burger and The Farmer's Market Sandwich that piles portobello mushrooms, hummus, avocado, spinach, tomatoes, roasted red peppers and provolone in multigrain bread.

Third Coast Spice Cafe serves both lunch and breakfast, with an extensive breakfast menu that includes eggs, flapjacks, hashes, Belgian waffles, breakfast bowls, and yogurt with organic oat granola.

Omelettes are a specialty with an expansive list of build-your-own ingredients like mesa mushrooms, Kalamata olive relish, roasted balsamic tomatoes, caramelized onions, caramelized leeks, poblano pepper sauce and artichoke hearts marinated in olive oil.

A standout is the Mediterranean, which stuffs light fluffy eggs with olive relish, artichoke hearts, caramelized leeks, spinach and feta cheese. The vegetarian omelette bursts with farm-fresh flavor. It comes with harvest grain or gluten-free toast and preserves and a side of freshly grated hash browns.

For more information, call 219-926-5858 or visit thirdcoastspice.com

