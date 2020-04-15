TASTE TEST: Tostada pizza proves a delicious treat

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LAPORTE — Not all pizza has to be a pie of melted cheese. There's room for some creations to take a Mexican inspiration.

The tostada pizza available at Mucho Mas!, 609 Lincolnway, does just that. Whether alone or with family, this creation is an excellent carryout dish to purchase as residents hunker down with the stay-at-home order.

The 12-inch pie comes with a choice of black or pinto beans and several meat options, including ground beef, chorizo and chicken. Other ingredients tossed in include cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, tortilla strips and an herb ranch dressing. All is stacked on a crispy tortilla crust. The dish has some pre-made cuts and can likely feed 4-6 people.

The incredible blend of ingredients proves scrumptious with each bite. Tasting starts out with a brittle crunch of the tortilla crust. The meat and beans jump out as well in a pleasant blend. The vegetables and sauce give a slightly cool flavor that balances out the bunch. There's much to savor and enjoy.

Mucho Mas! is billed as a California-style kitchen with fresh Mexican inspirations. Diners can also consider trying other classic options like fajita or taco plates. The menu has other creative choices, such as Mexi Torta sandwich or vegetarian selections like tofu burritos.