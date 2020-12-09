TASTE TEST: Tropic Island's curry goat a tender treat

Tropic Island Jerk Chicken Restaurant has done a brisk takeout business since opening in Munster in September.

The jerk chicken restaurant, which also has locations in Chicago and Calumet City, took over the space formerly occupied by the Canton House Chinese Restaurant at 8000 Calumet Ave. #4 in Munster. The small local chain has served jerk chicken, wings, oxtail, shrimp, catfish, red snapper and other Caribbean cuisine for 30 years.

The food at the new Munster location is grilled, fresh and spicy.

A standout is the curry goat, which is fall-off-the-bone tender and steeped in redolent spices that offer complexity and just enough heat. Chunks of soft carrots and potatoes are mixed in with the succulent meat, which is served on a bed of savory red beans and rice.

Like the other dinner entrees, the curry goat comes with a choice of two sides, including mac and cheese, yams, plantains, mixed greens, green beans, garlic potatoes, stir fry corn, fresh salad or steamed cabbage.

Call ahead to place an order as the food is freshly cooked and takes time to prepare. It's not fast food, and there may be a wait.

For more information call 219-333-5375 or visit tropicislandjerkchicken.com.