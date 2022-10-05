TASTE TEST: Veleros Restaurant and Cantina offers high-end fare

Veleros Restaurant and Cantina offers a high-end take on Mexican cuisine.

The name of the restaurant at 840 Wicker Ave. in Schererville refers to sailboats in a reference to Mexican dinner cruises. The menu includes upscale south-of-the-border fare like Camarones al mojo de Ajo, whole red snapper, enchiladas, carne asada with roasted fingerling potatoes and salsa toreada and mariscada that grills a skillet of octopus, calamari, tiger shrimp and sauteed habanero aioli.

The lobster tail and tomahawk steak are market priced, to give you an idea of what type of dining experience to expect.

Taco optione include al pastor, cochinita pibil, roasted chicken, skirt steak, carnitas, barbacoa, veggie panela and diablito.

A standout is the shareable entrades like the cerviche, aguachile rojo and grilled octopus that's marinated al pastro style and served with a colorful medley of mixed greens and pineapple guacamole.

The plating is always exemplary as with the taquitos dorados. X marks the spot for the artfully arranged crispy taquitos that crisscross a bed of refried beans sprinkled with queso fresco. They're drizzled with sour cream and green salsa and topped with a bouquet of pico de Gallo and napa cabbage.

It almost looks too pretty to eat but it's delectable, the right amount of crunch and savoriness accentuated by fresh Mexican flavors.

For more information, visit veleros-schererville.com or call 219-627-3971.