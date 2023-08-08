It's not a proper summer in Northwest Indiana without at least one stop by West Beach, the biggest beach in the Indiana Dunes National Park.

As you stroll down the bathhouse's concrete boardwalk to the beach, the glistening expanse of Lake Michigan stretches as far as the eye can see. You descend a couple flights of stairs and warm sand caresses your toes. The sun basks you in warmth.

Beach-goers, blankets and boats stretch as far as the eye can see along the South Shore of Lake Michigan.

There are many iconic spots nearby to grab hot dogs for the beach day, including Arman's in Miller Beach and Depot Dogs in Portage.

But you don't have to leave the West Beach bathhouse at 376 N. County Line Road in Gary to have a great dog.

The Big Weiner, which has the subtle and super mature tagline "satisfying you one big weiner at a time," specializes in Chicagoland fare like Chicago dogs, Maxwell Street Polishes, gyros and Italian beef. It's perfect beach fare you can enjoy on picnic tables on the bathhouse overlooking the interdunal pond or schlep them back to your blanket on the beach for the unbeatable view of Lake Michigan's oceanic horizon.

It makes a fine Chicago dog with a Vienna Beef dog, tomatoes, a pickle, sport peppers, diced onion, relish and celery salt. It's the sort of light grilled fare that pairs perfectly with a summer beach day.