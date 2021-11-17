 Skip to main content
TASTE TEST: Zantes Restaurant's tuna melt an old school classic
Taste Test

The tuna melt at Zantes Restaurant is generous in size.

 Joseph S. Pete

Zantes Restaurant in Hessville is a family-owned fast-food joint that offers a local alternative to the big chains.

The vintage restaurant at 3619 169th St. in Hammond serves gyros, hot dogs, subs, salads, burgers, rib tips, tacos and other fare. It boasts "a huge assortment of different foods, all at affordable prices."

There's a reason why the line in the drive-through sometimes wraps around the building.

Zantes Restaurant offers hearty breakfast fare in the traditional American style, including skillets and breakfast sandwiches served on Greek toast. Its extensive menu also includes Italian beef, a turkey club sandwich, corned beef on rye, a ribeye steak sandwich, a Maxwell Street Polish, chicken alfredo pasta, wings and feta cheese fries. It has its own version of the South Side gym shoe that combines gyro meat with corned beef and roast beef.

Its slogan is "eat here and you won't be hungry the rest of the day." That's definitely the case with the old school tuna melt, which does not skimp on the portion.

A generous dollop of tuna salad is heaped into rye bread along with melted cheese and crispy lettuce. The old school deli classic is big enough to satisfy any hunger.

For more information, call 219-844-0222 or visit eatatzantes.com

Taste Test is a weekly feature showcasing specialty dishes at Region restaurants.

Have a Taste for something?

If you have a Taste Test suggestion, please email kerry.erickson@nwi.com.

Tags

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

