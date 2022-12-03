Whether you're cooking, catering or going out, options abound

The holidays are a time for spending with special people — and enjoy a meal that rises above Tuesday night dinner.

Liven up your table with meats and treats from local stores and restaurants — whether you plan to do the preparation or want to sit back and let someone else do the work for you. As supply shortages continue, order early.

Get it fresh

You can also get Howard Kauffman Ho-Ka turkeys at CP Meat Market in New Lenox. “We sell over 1,000 fresh turkeys and only do them for Thanksgiving and Christmas,” said Amy Heaton, co-owner. Ham, prime rib and tenderloins are also big sellers for the holidays, and meats should be ordered because of the limited supply.

Smoked Slovenian and Polish sausage are made on-site every day, said Heaton, and are a big sellers around the holidays.

Cater it

If you’re looking to let someone else do the cooking, there are plenty of catering options and restaurants offering carryout.

White Rhino Bar & Grill in Dyer is gearing up for a busy holiday season. “Our catering menu includes a lot of homestyle dishes that work great for holidays. We offer both a la carte catering so that guests can just order what they need to complement what they are preparing as well as full catering packages that include full meals ,” said co-owner Ryan Glowacki. Find the full catering menu online at whiterhinoonline.com.

“A few items that work great for families and holidays are baked ham, chicken piccata, Polish sausage, pasta, mashed potatoes and, of course, fried chicken," he said. "We do also work with custom requests and can offer most anything for catering.”

Amish Goodness

Amish Country Farms in Orland Park can add a bit of natural wholesomeness to the table. You’ll find a lot of ingredients for making sides or creating a nice holiday brunch for family. Pick up farm fresh Amish eggs, real cream-top milk and Amish butter in addition to sausages, jams, jellies and more. All products sold at the store come from the Shipshewana and Middlebury, Ind., area and are made by the Amish.

This includes about 30 varieties of pie including apple, peach, blueberry, shoofly, old-fashioned cream and pecan. Order early. Cinnamon roll and pretzel baking kits are also available.

“Everything’s all natural with no preservatives and no chemicals,” said Zack Zaghloul, store manager. “That’s what they’re pretty well known for. It’s made with love and made from old recipes.”

Dining out

Finding somewhere to dine on Christmas Day could be tricky, but if you move your celebration a day earlier, you can spend your Christmas Eve among family and friends in a comfortable and seasonal dining room.

“We go big with our holiday decorating so White Rhino becomes a joyous holiday destination for just a dinner out or a large family or company gathering,” said Glowacki. “Our balcony space is ideal for private or semi private events.”