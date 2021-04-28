Wu's House serves up fresh seafood. Try the Chilean seabass

Wu's House Japanese Restaurant took over the former Outback Steakhouse at 8117 Georgia St. in Merrillville, and it is a sight to behold.

The well-appointed restaurant near the U.S. 30 interchange of Interstate 65 in the Southlake Mall trade area is lavishly decorated with a gong, samurai swords, chandeliers and red cloth napkins folded neatly on plates at every table.

A family-owned chain with locations in Orland Park, Evergreen Park and Mokena, Wu's House specializes in sushi, sashimi, ramen, Japanese hibachi, Chinese and Thai cuisine. It offers all-you-can-eat sushi during the week and all-day dinner menus on the weekends.

One can grab Godzilla Rolls, Pad Thai, filet mignon and lobster hibachi, shrimp tempura or orange chicken.

The sushi is high quality with sticky rice and incredibly fresh fish, whether salmon, yellowfin tuna, striped bass, red snapper, mackerel, eel or fatty tuna. The plump shrimp in the Pad Thai had the same just-reeled-in freshness.