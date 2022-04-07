Dionne Warwick to perform at New Buffalo casino

Six-time Grammy winner Dionne Warwick, a legendary singer who has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, will appear at Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan.

Warwick will play at 8 p.m. Central Standard Time on Friday, Sept. 16 at Four Winds' Silver Creek Event Center.

She's had more than 75 charted hits over the years including 18 straight top 100 singles. Her many hits include "Don’t Make Me Over,” Walk on By,” “Say a Little Prayer,” “A House is Not a Home,” “Alfie,” “Heartbreaker” and “Déjà Vu.”

"Ms. Warwick became the first African-American solo female artist of her generation to win the prestigious award for Best Contemporary Female Vocalist Performance," The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians of Michigan and Indiana said in a press release. "In 1985, she participated in the recording of 'That’s What Friends Are For,' which became a number-one hit worldwide and raised awareness and major funds for AIDS research, which she continues to support, among other causes such as The Starlight Foundation, children’s hospitals, world hunger, disaster relief, and music education for which she has been honored and has raised millions of dollars. Ms. Warwick also participated in the all-star charity single, 'We Are the World' and performed at 'Live Aid.'"

The singer has been honored by AMFAR, the Desert Aids Project, and Clive Davis at his pre-Grammy party. She was also inducted into The Grammy Museum where a special 50th Anniversary career exhibit was unveiled. Her most recent album is "Feels So Good," featuring collaborations with some of today’s greatest artists.

Tickets range from $59 to $70 and go on sale April 8. For tickets or more information, call 866-494-6371 or visit fourwindscasino.com.

