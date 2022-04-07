 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Dionne Warwick to perform at New Buffalo casino

  • 0
Dionne Warwick to perform at New Buffalo casino

Singer Dionne Warwick, the subject of the documentary film "Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over," poses for a portrait during the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival at The Ritz-Carlton in Toronto.

 Chris Pizzello/AP Photo

Six-time Grammy winner Dionne Warwick, a legendary singer who has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, will appear at Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan.

Warwick will play at 8 p.m. Central Standard Time on Friday, Sept. 16 at Four Winds' Silver Creek Event Center.

She's had more than 75 charted hits over the years including 18 straight top 100 singles. Her many hits include "Don’t Make Me Over,” Walk on By,” “Say a Little Prayer,” “A House is Not a Home,” “Alfie,” “Heartbreaker” and “Déjà Vu.” 

"Ms. Warwick became the first African-American solo female artist of her generation to win the prestigious award for Best Contemporary Female Vocalist Performance," The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians of Michigan and Indiana said in a press release. "In 1985, she participated in the recording of 'That’s What Friends Are For,' which became a number-one hit worldwide and raised awareness and major funds for AIDS research, which she continues to support, among other causes such as The Starlight Foundation, children’s hospitals, world hunger, disaster relief, and music education for which she has been honored and has raised millions of dollars. Ms. Warwick also participated in the all-star charity single, 'We Are the World' and performed at 'Live Aid.'"

People are also reading…

The singer has been honored by AMFAR, the Desert Aids Project, and Clive Davis at his pre-Grammy party. She was also inducted into The Grammy Museum where a special 50th Anniversary career exhibit was unveiled. Her most recent album is "Feels So Good," featuring collaborations with some of today’s greatest artists.

Tickets range from $59 to $70 and go on sale April 8. For tickets or more information, call 866-494-6371 or visit fourwindscasino.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Bruce Willis 'feels a sense of relief' after going public about his aphasia diagnosis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts