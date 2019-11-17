When Deon Taylor was growing up in Gary, he never could have predicted his life's path would lead to a career in film making. But he did realize the magic of film and how watching those celluloid works of art made him feel.
"I knew from a young age that I always loved movies," said Taylor, director of the new film "Black and Blue," which was released at the end of October.
Taylor, a graduate of West Side High School in Gary, who previously had a career as a professional basketball player, said he's grateful and also ecstatic that his career in the movie world has really taken off to the extent it has. He credits much of that success to the work ethic he learned from his family as well as his own desire to pursue a dream.
"My dad worked in the steel mill (U.S. Steel in Gary, and prior to that Inland). And my mom worked multiple jobs," he said. He was taught to "work your (butt) off ... just work hard."
Taylor's latest film, "Black and Blue," a tale of police corruption, is the second major film he's had released this year. In the spring, his movie "The Intruder," starring Michael Ealy, Meagan Good and Dennis Quaid, debuted.
Movie buffs will recognize Taylor from his other works, including "Meet the Blacks" and "Traffik," which he wrote and directed. He won a NAACP Image Award for "Traffik."
According to a Facebook post after "The Intruder" was released, Taylor said, "Let me be the first to tell you I'm a risk-taker and do not play by the rules with film. I make films for the fans of film because I'm a fan."
Although he enjoyed movies as a kid, Taylor, who was born in Chicago, said he really didn't have the idea that he'd like to pursue the field as a profession.
He explained that when he was playing basketball overseas in Germany, his girlfriend would send him DVDs of various movies. He then started to become interested in the making of films and even came up with an idea for a horror film at that time. Taylor said he never formally studied movie making.
"I never went to film school. It's just life (that I learned from). I learned on my own," he said. But, he quickly realized that the road to getting a movie produced and created wasn't going to be easy, especially when one didn't have a lot of powerful people in your corner to back you up at the start.
"You realize that the only way you're going to get a movie made is you've got to do it yourself," Taylor said.
"It's been a 14-year journey of ups and downs to get to this active year," Taylor said, about trying to make it independently in the movie industry. But, with two major movies out in one year, he now feels great that the industry is finally taking notice of his work in a larger way.
Taylor runs the Hidden Empire Film Group, which he established with philanthropist Robert F. Smith. Taylor's wife, Roxanne Avent, also works with the film making group.
"I'm not stopping," Taylor said, adding he'll continue to persevere and keep pursuing his dreams. "I want to work hard for my three kids," he said.
"God continues to give you small miracles, and that's what keeps you going," he said. He doesn't take any of the success for granted. With the hard work, he said he'll help make sure the success continues.
"I understand what it was like to be on the ground. Now I'm flying, but you think, 'How do you stay in the air and continue flying?' "
Taylor said another movie, "Fatale," will be released next fall.
The director said he often visits Gary and the Chicago area to see family who still live in the Region.
Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.