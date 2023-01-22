Disney favorites: Ice show brings 'Frozen' and 'Encanto' to life

A lively ice production for the whole family is currently being presented in Rosemont and will soon head to Chicago's United Center and back again to Rosemont.

"Disney on Ice Presents Frozen and Encanto" runs at The Allstate Arena in Rosemont through Jan. 22 and also Feb. 2-5. The show plays Chicago's United Center Jan. 26-29.

"It was a really good idea to put these two stories together," said Cassandra Ablack, a skater who portrays Isabela in the "Encanto" portion of the ice show.

Ablack said there's always excitement for the Disney on Ice skaters to come back to a city with a new show.

"Frozen" tells the story of sisters Anna and Elsa and Elsa's "icy" magical powers as a Snow Queen which turns everything to ice in Arendelle. Anna later sets out to rebuild their once strong sisterly bond.

"Encanto" puts the Madrigal family from Columbia in the spotlight and the magic found in their "Encanto" home.

Both "Frozen" and "Encanto" highlight family and audience members will enjoy watching as characters such as Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Mirabel, Isabel, Luisa, Bruno and others step into the spotlight courtesy of the world class skating cast. Also appearing on skates will be Disney favorites Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy.

Through the presentation of these two stories which feature characters with various magical powers, Ablack said young audience members will realize "you don't have to have a special power to feel included or feel special. They learn that they're as special as anyone else."

Ablack said she's enjoying skating the role of Isabela, which is a role that has some skating challenges. She said she does aerial segments as well while performing the role. "It takes a lot of practice and hours of training," she said. Ablack is also an understudy for other roles in the production, including character Dolores.

For Ablack, skating was always something that appealed to her. She's thrilled to be part of the Disney on Ice cast, she added.

"It's my dream job," Ablack said.

Ablack, who grew up in Toronto, frequently watched skating shows and skaters in competition as a child. She's also began dancing at a young age.

What she enjoys most about the skating art is "the lines" that are created and the ability to "tell stories."

FYI: "Disney on Ice Presents Frozen and Encanto" through Jan. 22 at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Jan. 26-29 at Chicago's United Center and Feb. 2-5 back at Allstate Arena. Visit disneyonice.com for prices, showtimes and other information.