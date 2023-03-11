The spotlight will soon shine on Divas3 in Munster.

The female pop vocal trio will perform on March 17 as part of Live On Stage and Lakeshore Community Concerts' 2022-2023 concert season.

"Powerhouse pop vocal trio, Divas3, will be performing all of your favorite hits by some of the most famous female singers in music history in a live concert," Live on Stage Publicity, Media and Marketing Director Erika Finley said.

The concert will take place at 7 p.m. March 17 at the Munster High School Auditorium. Tickets will be made available on the day of the performance for $30.

The group has performed at venues like the Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts.

"Divas 3 consists of powerhouse Las Vegas vocalists performing your favorite chart-topping hits. This unparalleled vocal trio has held multiple residencies in Las Vegas, and has performed on many popular cruise lines for audiences all around the world," she said. "Their three-part harmony arrangements joined by piano and tracks pays tribute to some of the biggest divas in music history including Cher, Dolly Parton, Whitney Houston, and more. Spanning four decades of chart-topping music, this high-energy, high-caliber talent show will entertain audiences of all ages."

Live on Stage supports concerts around the country, while Lakeshore Community Concerts has been staging live shows in Northwest Indiana since 1947.

Lakeshore Community Concerts aims “to offer to every man, woman and child the opportunity to experience the magic of live performance at an affordable cost.”