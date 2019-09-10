An array of DJs, artists and musicians will perform at the inaugural Gary Love Fest art and music festival this weekend.
DJ Uncle EL from Chicago, DJ Mike Flexx, MC JBreezy, Joe Rauen and the Gary Civic Symphony Orchestra will perform Saturday at the inaugural art and music festival at Gateway Park at Fourth Avenue and Broadway. The Decay Devils artist and urban preservationist collective is hosting the festival to coincide with the Gary Preservation Tours this weekend to celebrate the city's culture.
Organizer Tyrell Anderson, the Decay Devils president, said the goal was to bring various artists and creative types together and present the city in a more positive light by showcasing its art and music.
The daylong festival, which is free and open to the public, will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Gateway Park and the nearby Gary Union Station.
Artist Monique Ramirez will do face-painting, artist and professor William Estrada will have a mobile street art cart, and the Indiana University Northwest School of the Arts will have a button making station. The Chicago Lowrider Festival will have a lowrider pop-up, and the The History Press author Miki Landsdowne will sign copies of "Abandoned Gary: Steel Bones" throughout the day.
As part of the #PaintGary mural initiative, street artists Nick Fury, Morgan Richardson, AfroKilla, Kayla Down, Dork, Arce, Zeb, Jennifer Taylor, Nonstopbangin, NHALE, Nathan Schwartz, Zach Medler, Epifanio and Justus Roe will paint on various surfaces around the park and nearby.
There will be a beer tent, food trucks and an artisan vendor market, as well as supersized games and rage-painting in which people can hurl paint at a canvas.