Documentary about Calumet River screens in Miller

Six short documentaries by Hoosier filmmakers about Indiana's waterways, including a movie about the Calumet River system, will be screened in Miller Friday.

The Indiana Humanities Waterways Film Tour will stop at 7 p.m. Friday at the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts at 540 Lake St. in Gary's Miller neighborhood.

It's part of a year-long environmental program in which artists from across the Hoosier State share stories about their relationship with water. People can watch the films "The Net Makers," "Hellbender in the Blue," "Land Values," "Cast Out," "Water Scouts" and "Calumet: The Region's River" by Northwest Indiana filmmakers Samuel Love and Raymar Brunson.

"Our first intention was to simply show that this river system exists. To make people aware that as much as these waters have been altered, channelized, polluted, and had interstate highways slapped over, the river system is still very much here," Love said. "We also wanted to show the legacies of classism and racism, and how those intertwine with the ecological history of the Calumet. We focused on East Chicago and Gary, as it's closest to home but also a microcosm of the entire system, in terms of both human and natural ecologies."

The documentary has been years in the making.

"We filmed the canoe journey through Gary on Halloween 2020, and then filmed the interviews in the spring and summer of 2021. The Marquette Park lagoon, the Little and Grand Calumet Rivers, and the Indiana Harbor Shipping Canal are all featured," Love said.

Indiana Humanities has been screening the films on a tour of nine cities across the state as part of its Unearthed Initiative.

"So far it has been very well-received. At both of the public screenings the audience has gasped at the same three points. I'm glad it's somewhat discomforting for the audience. We're dealing with toxic legacies so it's not meant to be a pleasure cruise," Love said. "I'm glad we got Northwest Indiana represented in a statewide project. All of the films are stylistically different and Indiana Humanities has done a great job developing the series and promoting it statewide."

Love and Brunson will lead a panel discussion after the film.

The screening is free but advance registration is required.

To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/d/in--gary/waterways-gary/.

For more information, visit IndianaHumanities.org/Films.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.