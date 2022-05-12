Documentary film tells story of bravery during Holocaust in Greece

The documentary film "Life Will Smile" tells the story of local leaders who protected a 275-member Jewish community on the island of Zakynthos in Greece during the Holocaust.

The Merrillville Order of AHEPA #78 will host a screening of the 40-minute-long movie for the general public at 2 p.m. Saturdays at the Hellenic Cultural Center at 8000 Madison St. in Merrillville. A question and answer session with Producer and Cinematographer Steven Priovolos will follow the film.

"So basically it recounts the story of supposedly the only community that kept its Jewish community intact without losing a single member," Priovolos said. "When the Nazis pursued the Final Solution, they sent big ships to all the tiny islands in Greece to take people to the concentration camps. They went to the mayor and bishop and asked for the names and addresses of the entire Jewish population in 24 hours. The mayor and bishop returned and said, 'here is your list of Jews.' It had two names on it: The bishop and the mayor."

The community hid the 275 Jewish people in the mountains for the remainder of the war. They posed as Christians.

"Not one person gave them up," he said. "The Nazis offered food, blanket and special treatment yet nobody betrayed them. It has a very special and contemporary message that great leadership inspires the rest of the population to do the right thing."

As a teenager, Privolas saw "Schindler's List" at a cinema in Athens.

"It really affected me deeply," he said. "When I became a filmmaker I want to tell a World War II story but a positive one and there were few left to find."

Then he learned about what happened at Zakynthos.

"It was a Greek story on a Greek island," he said. "It's relevant because antisemitism is on the rise again. The leadership was so special not one person perished. It's a story that needs to be told."

He's been working on the independent documentary for six years, filming footage on the island. The narrative reenactments feature some of the current residents.

The movie has gone through the film festival circuit and the producers hope to get it on a streaming platform like Hulu or Amazon Prime.

"It shows the importance of choosing our leaders based on more than whether they would line our pockets and benefit our finances," he said. "We follow them as people who make decisions for the well-being of whole communities. We all need to do our part and not be bystanders complicit in crimes against our fellow human beings."

He hopes to eventually make a feature film version.

"It's a suspenseful story. They had to make the decision overnight. The mayor had a seven-month-pregnant wife and was only 33," he said. "They had to make an impossible decision. We need to get the story out there and get antisemitism eliminated from our world."

He hopes it leaves viewers with a hopeful message.

"I think it's a film that talks deeply to our soul abut the beautiful part of humanity that's all united," he said. "It makes sure you know some do good in the world and take care of fellow human beings. Hopefully, it shows that we're all in this together."

Admission is free.

To attend, RSVP to Andrew Kyres at andrewkyres77@gmail.com or 219- 308-9533 or Nick Gianikos at nikogee@aol.com or 219-688-0896.

