Dokken to rock Four Winds New Buffalo

Dokken, known for songs like “Alone Again,” “Just Got Lucky,” “Into the Fire,” “In My Dreams,” “Unchain the Night,” “Dream Warriors,” “Burning Like a Flame,” and “Heaven Sent," will play at 8 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Four Winds New Buffalo casino at 11111 Wilson Road.

"George Lynch helped lead Dokken to stardom with his guitar and songwriting, which made him one of the most influential guitarists in modern music," the Pokagon Band of Potawatomis said in a press release. "In 1989, he left Dokken and formed his own band Lynch Mob. In just three years, Lynch Mob released two records and launched two worldwide tours. In the following years, George reunited with Dokken, played with Lynch Mob, and started a career as a solo artist. George formally retired the name of Lynch Mob in 2020, and has since rebranded his power trio as George Lynch & The Electric Freedom Band. George Lynch is also a prolific recording artist completing records with many notable musicians and creating collector’s art guitars under his Mr. Scary Guitars brand."