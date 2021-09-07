Dokken to rock Four Winds New Buffalo

NEW BUFFALO, Mich. — The popular 1980s hard rock band Dokken will reunite with George Lynch at a concert in here.
Dokken, known for songs like “Alone Again,” “Just Got Lucky,” “Into the Fire,” “In My Dreams,” “Unchain the Night,” “Dream Warriors,” “Burning Like a Flame,” and “Heaven Sent," will play at 8 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Four Winds New Buffalo casino at 11111 Wilson Road.
George Lynch, who played guitar and sung with Dokken, will open the show with his George Lynch & The Electric Freedom Band and then rejoin Dokken for a special encore at the end of the night.
"George Lynch helped lead Dokken to stardom with his guitar and songwriting, which made him one of the most influential guitarists in modern music," the Pokagon Band of Potawatomis said in a press release. "In 1989, he left Dokken and formed his own band Lynch Mob. In just three years, Lynch Mob released two records and launched two worldwide tours. In the following years, George reunited with Dokken, played with Lynch Mob, and started a career as a solo artist. George formally retired the name of Lynch Mob in 2020, and has since rebranded his power trio as George Lynch & The Electric Freedom Band. George Lynch is also a prolific recording artist completing records with many notable musicians and creating collector’s art guitars under his Mr. Scary Guitars brand."
Dokken reached stadium rock act status during its commercial peak in the 1980s, when it played in front of a million fans in five weeks.
"Dokken exploded out of the boiling hard rock and heavy metal scene in Los Angeles in the early 1980s. 'Breaking the Chains,' with its catchy title track, then set the stage for Dokken to become the most dominant creative and commercial force in the world of melodic hard rock for the following years," the Pokagon Band of Potawatomis said in a press release. "Such classic albums as 'Tooth and Nail,' 'Under Lock and Key,' and 'Back for the Attack' all became multi-platinum selling smashes and the live 'Beast from the East' went gold in Europe and Japan."
The band broke up in 1989 but reunited in the 1990s, selling 450,000 copies of "Dysfunctional." The group broke up again and then reunited for a tour of Japan in 2016.
The current lineup is Don Dokken on vocals, BJ Zampa on drums, Jon Levin on guitar, and Chris McCarvill on bass.
Tickets range from $29 to $49, and are on sale now.
For more information or tickets call 866-4WINDS1 or 866-494-6371 or visit fourwindscasino.com.