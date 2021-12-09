Dollar Storm joins the family of 'Link' progressives from Aristocrat

The most popular place on casino floors these days, and where you’re likely to find every seat occupied, is where the property has “Link” progressives from Aristocrat Technologies.
The concept made its debut a few years ago with “Lightning Link”, which was an immediate smash hit. Lightning Link Lounges have popped up in casinos around the country, including Blue Chip Casino, Hotel, and Spa in Michigan City.
The success of that new slot sector was quickly followed by “Dragon Link”, which also was an immediate hit among slot players.
There is a special lure and fascination component with these banks of progressives, not the least of which is the “hold and spin” experience.
Getting into the bonus round and having the opportunity to collect as many cash awards as possible without losing any keeps players coming back for more.
The various levels of bonuses a player can win during the free spins is another attraction. Mini and maxi awards, major jackpots, and of course grand jackpots are what the players want and exactly what Aristocrat gives them with these games.
Now the company has another “Link” popping up in casinos. This one is Dollar Storm Link. It packs all the excitement and playing features of Lightning and Dragon, plus it throws in a Super Grand Progressive Jackpot, as well as a Super Grand Chance feature which requires player interaction to reveal a mystery bonus.
The new games figure to be everything industry leaders thought possible when it was voted the Top Slot Product of 2020 at the Global Gaming Awards.
Many of Aristocrat’s most popular game themes are components of Lightning and Dragon Link progressive banks. The company’s enduring Buffalo franchise even got a “linked” progressive all its own.
Dollar Storm Link will introduce four new game formats as part of the rollout, including Caribbean Gold, Egyptian Jewel, Ninja Moon and Emperor’s Treasure. All of them incorporate many of the play features and audio/video technological components that have made slot products from Aristocrat dominant in the field the past decade.
It won’t be long before Dollar Storm Link makes its way to properties in The Region, so get ready to buckle up for another new experience.
BONUS ROUND-UP
BLUE CHIP: Take advantage of a new member sign-up promotion if you haven’t joined the B Connected players club at the Michigan City casino, hotel, and spa. You can earn up to $70 in B Rewards by playing with your new card. All it takes is a valid ID and email address. Earn 120 tier credits and receive $10 in B Rewards, earn 220 credits and receive $20, and earn 420 credits and receive $40.
There will be a special public viewing of UFC 269 live from Las Vegas in Fanduel Sportsbook on Saturday (Dec. 11). The championship doubleheader card features a lightweight bout matching reigning champ Charles Oliveira against challenger Dustin Poirier. The preliminaries start at 5:15 p.m. with the main card getting underway at 9 p.m.
The weekend entertainment at Rocks Lounge begins Friday (Dec. 10) with the Santana tribute band Visions of Santana, followed on Saturday (Dec. 11) by Ultrafab with their collection of pop, rock and dance hits from the '70s to the present. Both shows start at 9 p.m. The 3 p.m. matinee show on Sunday (Dec. 12) puts the Rocks Lounge spotlight on High Street Band.
FOUR WINDS: Elaborate gingerbread village displays at both the New Buffalo and South Bend locations are certain to spark a holiday spirit in everyone. Planning for the villages began in June and production started in September, including baking 1,200 pounds of gingerbread. “The construction of the villages was inspired by traditional Bavarian villages and prepared through the collaborative efforts of the culinary and facilities departments,” commented Craig Lewkowitz, senior vice president of food and beverage for Four Winds Casinos.
Tickets are still available for “Holiday Dreams, A Spectacular Holiday Cirque” which is coming to the Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds New Buffalo on Saturday, Dec. 18, at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 19, at 5 p.m. (Eastern). The high-tech production combines acrobats and cirque performers, musical comedians, comedic actors and daredevils in a family holiday show. Please visit fourwindscasino.com for more information and to purchase tickets.
HARD ROCK: The Jacksons are coming to Chicagoland’s newest entertainment complex, Hard Rock Live, on Feb. 18, 2022 for a 6:30 p.m. performance. Tickets are now on sale through TicketMaster.com for what promises to be one of the biggest shows of the year.
Council Oak Bar Stage will spotlight Brooklyn Britches and The Whispers on Friday (Dec. 10) and DJ Maurice Joshua on Saturday (Dec. 11). Both shows start at 8 p.m. Over at Hard Rock Café Stage it will be The Party Faithful on Friday and Fletcher Rockwell on Saturday. Both shows begin at 9 p.m.
HORSESHOE: Take your seat at a slot machine on Saturday (Dec. 11) for the “Ho Ho Hot Slots” promotion at the Hammond property. Caesars Rewards players club members can win a share of $10,000 in free slot play with their card active and properly inserted in their favorite slots. One guest will be randomly selected every hour from 5 to 10 p.m. to select a “lucky” stocking and win up to $2,500. If the winner has the Caesars Sportsbook app downloaded and activated, their prize will be doubled.
Every Sunday this month there is a “Pull Tab” promotion. Caesars Rewards members can win up to $1,000 cash by earning 200 tier credits on the day of the promotion and then visiting a promotional kiosk to reveal a guaranteed prize. Earn an additional pull tab by earning 100 more tier credits. The earning period is from 6 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. Redemption takes place from 10 to 8 p.m.
