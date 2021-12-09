Dollar Storm joins the family of 'Link' progressives from Aristocrat

The most popular place on casino floors these days, and where you’re likely to find every seat occupied, is where the property has “Link” progressives from Aristocrat Technologies.

The concept made its debut a few years ago with “Lightning Link”, which was an immediate smash hit. Lightning Link Lounges have popped up in casinos around the country, including Blue Chip Casino, Hotel, and Spa in Michigan City.

The success of that new slot sector was quickly followed by “Dragon Link”, which also was an immediate hit among slot players.

There is a special lure and fascination component with these banks of progressives, not the least of which is the “hold and spin” experience.

Getting into the bonus round and having the opportunity to collect as many cash awards as possible without losing any keeps players coming back for more.

The various levels of bonuses a player can win during the free spins is another attraction. Mini and maxi awards, major jackpots, and of course grand jackpots are what the players want and exactly what Aristocrat gives them with these games.