Don Knotts delighted generations of television viewers with his performance as the bumbling small-town Deputy Sheriff Barney Fife on "The Andy Griffith Show," which led TV Guide to rank him as one the 50 Greatest TV Stars of All Time.

His daughter, the comedienne Karen Knotts, often shares the story of "how Barney Fife was born."

He was cast in a Broadway play with Andy Griffith and asked him if he could use a deputy when he was cast in a CBS sitcom a decade later. "The Andy Griffith Show" ended up running for eight seasons and went into syndication for decades with its reruns becoming a staple of daytime television.

"Destiny knocked on his door," she said in a press release.

Knotts will share her family history during her upcoming one-woman show "Tied Up in Knotts" in Munster. She will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21 in the Theatre at the Center at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts at 1040 Ridge Road in Munster.

She will share behind-the-scenes stories about her dad, who also later portrayed the landlord Mr. Furley on the hit 1980s ABC sitcom “Three’s Company” with John Ritter and Suzanne Somers.

“I have fond memories of visiting the set of Mayberry and seeing cast members like Ron Howard who played Opie and Frances Bavier as Aunt Bea,” she said.

The 90-minute show pays heartfelt tribute to her late father, who died in 2006 at the age of 81. It features her humorous narration, multi-media and impressions of Aunt Bea.

She shares stories of her father's stardom, the father-daughter bond and visits to the set of Mayberry.

“They were not like their TV characters. In 1970s, when I was a teenager attending Beverly Hills High, and later as a student at USC, while Dad was doing variety shows with Bill Cosby and Tim Conway and making friends with movie star divas, I was introduced to so many great names," she said. "As an adult, my Dad encouraged me with both my acting and librarian careers. I love revisiting these memories of our special father-daughter bond. Baby boomers grew up with great shows on TV.”

She'll also sign copies of her new book “Tied Up In Knotts."

“People have been asking me to write this book for years but I always said no, because I didn’t think I could,” she said. “I finally accepted the challenge and I’m so glad I did because I learned even more about Dad and our family. I’ve played my stage show at theaters and festivals all over and have found Baby Boomers really love it, because like my book, it’s a witty show about growing up with a legendary comedian dad as told in a unique way with lots of visuals on screen, and through storytelling, jokes, characters and impersonations.”

A pre-show dinner by Chef Joe Trama in the CVPA ballroom will be Mayberry-themed. It will feature Otis Campbell’s Homemade Vegetable Soup, Mrs. Larch’s Denver Biscuits with butter, Better-than-Aunt Bee’s Fried Chicken and other items paying homage to "The Andy Griffith Show."

Tickets to the show are $40 and the dinner costs an additional $30.

For more information, call 219-836-3255 or visit www.TheatreAtTheCenter.com.