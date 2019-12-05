Babies at Franciscan Health will be warm and coddled this winter regardless of their socioeconomic status thanks to the community's generosity this holiday season.
The Franciscan Health Foundation recently received two major donations for the babies in Franciscan's care. Purdue Federal Credit Union employees knitted baby blankets during their lunch hour that were donated to Franciscan Health Crown Point’s neonatal intensive care unit that will be given to families to take home with their new babies.
“We’re always so appreciative of the community’s generosity and we’re very thankful for Purdue’s contribution,” Franciscan Health Foundation Executive Director Rick Peltier said.
Franciscan Health St. Clare Health Clinic in Crown Point got clothes, diapers, and other baby supplies from St. Mary Catholic Church in Crown Point, which tapped its parishioners for a baby clothing drive. The donations will benefit Franciscan's prenatal assistance program that provides health care and public assistance to low-income people.
"It’s right in our backyard, so we definitely want to support our local community,” said Cyndi Walsh of St. Mary’s finance council.
For more information or to help, call 219-661-3401 or visit franciscanhealthfoundation.org.