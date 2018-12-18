Downtown Crown Point McDonald's reopens Wednesday

It's been more than three months since anyone in downtown Crown Point could chow down on a Big Mac, a Quarter Pounder with Cheese, an Egg McMuffin, Chicken McNuggets or those glistening, golden, salt-kissed fries.
McDonald's is reopening one of its most heavily trafficked restaurants in Northwest Indiana, at 135 N. Main St. just north of the Old Courthouse in downtown Crown Point.
“We are excited to reopen our Crown Point restaurant Dec. 19 at 6 a.m." McDonald’s Owner/Operator Jeffrey Templin said. "This newly modernized location offers new levels of choice, engagement, and service, including self-order kiosks, table service, mobile order and payment, and McDelivery via Uber Eats. We look forward to sharing this new McDonald’s experience with Crown Point guests and offering them a new way to dine at McDonald’s.”
McDonald's and its franchisees have been investing $168 million in renovations and new restaurants across Indiana in 2018 and 2019 to freshen up the dining experience. Improvements to the fast food hamburger joints include self-order kiosks, modernized dining rooms, new furniture, locally inspired decor, digital menu boards, and expanded McCafe counters.
In Crown Point, diners will be able to enter their orders themselves on kiosks and they have their food brought out to their table, like at a traditional sit-down restaurant. Visitors can order the food on their phone and pick it up in the drive-thru or inside, or have it brought to them by the curbside.
Closed for months, the restaurant brought back employees who were temporarily moved to other Region locations while the construction was underway.
After it reopens Wednesday, the Crown Point restaurant should be open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday, from 4:30 a.m. to 11 p.m Wednesday and Thursday and from 4:30 a.m. to 12 a.m. Friday.
For more information, call 219-663-8266