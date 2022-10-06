 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Drag show, charity auction to mark National Coming Out Day

Angelique Munro Drag Show

Angelique Munro, shown during a 2019 performance at On the Roxx bar in Portage, will be among the performers Saturday for the "I'm Coming Out Drag Show and Charity Action" at Memorial Opera House in Valparaiso.

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

VALPARAISO — With National Coming Out Day just around the corner, Memorial Opera House will host a fundraiser for a local LGBTQ organization.

The "I'm Coming Out Drag Show and Charity Auction" is set for 8 p.m. Saturday at the venue, which is located at 104 Indiana Ave. Doors open at 7 p.m. for the event, which is limited to those 18 years and older. General admission tickets cost $20.

The evening will include a charity chance auction, a cash bar and drag performances by Monique Moyet, Angelique Munro, Dena Richards and Jada Pill.

Proceeds from the third annual event will benefit LGBTQ Outreach of Porter County.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

According to its website, "LGBTQ Outreach of Porter County started with a call for support from a concerned parent of a local middle school-aged LGBTQ+ youth. From our first meeting, we saw a clear need to create a safe space for youth in Northwest Indiana. In 2019 we initially called our group Friends of Marsha P. Johnson."

Johnson, who died in 1992, was a well-known LGBTQ rights activist who played a leading role in the Stonewall uprising in 1969.

National Coming Out Day, which is observed each year on Oct. 11, was first celebrated in the U.S. in 1988. 

"The foundational belief (of the day) is that homophobia thrives in an atmosphere of silence and ignorance, and that once people know they have loved ones who are LGBTQ+, they are far less likely to maintain homophobic or oppressive views," organizers of Saturday's event said in a news release.

For more information, email lgbtqofpc@gmail.com.

