Drama Group closes 2021 with acclaimed ‘Sweat’

MaryEllen Fawk, director of Chicago Heights’ Drama Group’s “Sweat,” sees a valuable lesson to be learned from the award-winning drama.
“Even though it can be a struggle at times, there’s’ that old saying of ‘pick yourself up, dust yourself off and start all over again,’” she said. “There’s a lot of that going on in this, and people fight it and they don’t want it and it’s upsetting to people who do it, but sometimes we have to do it for the lifestyle we see ourselves fitting into.”
Running through Dec. 12, “Sweat” tells the story of a group of friends residing in a struggling steel town in Pennsylvania. Their relationships amongst each other are put to the test and tempers are flared as their factory begins laying off workers and employees begin picketing their employer.
“Sweat” was penned by playwright Lynn Nottage, who received a Pulitzer Prize for her 2009 drama “Ruined” and whose CV includes acclaimed works such as “By the Way," "Meet Vera Stark” and “Intimate Apparel.”
In 2015 “Sweat” was first staged at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and made its Off Broadway debut a year later and to Broadway proper in 2017. “Sweat” netted Nottage her second Pulitzer Prize and was also nominated for a trio of Tony Awards, including Best Play.
Fawk saw “Sweat” when it was staged at Chicago’s Goodman Theatre in 2019.
“It’s very fitting for our community of Chicago Heights, which at one point in its history was an industrial giant in the south suburbs,” she said. “Some of the same things that happen in the play – jobs and companies going to other countries to access a cheaper labor force and putting thousands of Americans out of work – is pretty appealing in its raw delivery that Nottage does so well.”
The cast for “Sweat” consists of Samuel Brassfield, Bob Sczceanski, RJ Cecott, Edward Vocci, Alicia Cuccia, Anthony Richardson Jr., Rochelle Hovde, Keneisha Richards and Will Knox. The cast Fawk assembled reside everywhere from the south suburbs to Chicago to as far as west suburban River Forest.
“It’s really wonderful that the Drama Group is hitting the spotlight and that we are attracting folks to come out,” Fawk said. “The play itself is so powerful – I think of it as a tour de force – that it attracts actors to come and audition.”
Due to adult language and situations, “Sweat” is not recommended for young or sensitive audiences.
Next up for Drama Group is a production of the award-winning drama “Doubt,” scheduled to open Feb. 18.
FYI: “Sweat” runs at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 to 11 and 2 p.m. Dec. 12 at Drama Group Milord Studio Theater, 330 W. 202nd St., Chicago Heights. Tickets are $23 for adults, $21 for seniors 65 and older and $17 for students and groups of 25 or more. Call 708-755-3444 or visit DRAMAGROUP.ORG.