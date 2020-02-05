Duneland Photography Club exhibiting at Art Barn School of Art

Local photographers from across Northwest Indiana are now exhibiting their work at the Art Barn School of Art in Porter County.

The Duneland Photography Club is now hanging the "Anticipating Spring... " group exhibit that showcases the work of 18 photographers from Lake, Porter, LaPorte and Starke counties. The exhibition at the art school at 695 N. 400 E. in unincorporated Valparaiso features the work of Deb Armstrong, Steve Bensing, Loralei Brown, Teresa McGinley, Bob Capen, Peggy Carter, Laura Ellis, Carol Estes, Victor Grimes, Sharon Kerner, Gretchen Maguire, Scott Miller, Jim Rettker, Barb Russ, Deborah Stipp, Sandra Teutemacher, Julius "Bud" Titak, and Norman Turner.

Members of the Duneland Photography Club, which includes about 70 members from across Northwest Indiana, will display framed work, matted prints and photo cards that will be available for purchase. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Art Barn, which offers classes to adults and children.

