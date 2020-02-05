Duneland Photography Club exhibiting at Art Barn School of Art

Local photographers from across Northwest Indiana are now exhibiting their work at the Art Barn School of Art in Porter County.
The Duneland Photography Club is now hanging the "Anticipating Spring... " group exhibit that showcases the work of 18 photographers from Lake, Porter, LaPorte and Starke counties. The exhibition at the art school at 695 N. 400 E. in unincorporated Valparaiso features the work of Deb Armstrong, Steve Bensing, Loralei Brown, Teresa McGinley, Bob Capen, Peggy Carter, Laura Ellis, Carol Estes, Victor Grimes, Sharon Kerner, Gretchen Maguire, Scott Miller, Jim Rettker, Barb Russ, Deborah Stipp, Sandra Teutemacher, Julius "Bud" Titak, and Norman Turner.
Members of the Duneland Photography Club, which includes about 70 members from across Northwest Indiana, will display framed work, matted prints and photo cards that will be available for purchase. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Art Barn, which offers classes to adults and children.
“We are pleased to partner with Duneland Photography Club for this first-time endeavor at Art Barn," Art Barn executive director Amy Davis Navardauskas said. "They have a wonderful reputation and we now are welcoming their media into the programs we are doing here. In fact, exhibiting artist, Deb Armstrong, is one of our newest instructors teaching digital photography. Being a good community partner is a key goal for us as well as recognizing the efforts of artists in the Region.”
The public can meet the artists at a reception from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15. The free event will include light bites and refreshments.
The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The exhibit is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit www.artbarnschool.org or https://www.facebook.com/dunelandphotoclub/.