Duneland Plein Air Painters to exhibit at Art Barn

JACKSON TOWNSHIP — The Duneland Plein Air Painters are showcasing their work trying to catch the light and shadow of scenic nature in Northwest Indiana at the Art Barn in Jackson Township.

The group of local outdoor landscape painters have tried to capture scenes of natural beauty in Northwest Indiana and Southwest Michigan, where sand dunes, waterfront, forests and other natural environments predominate.

Their most recent landscape works of painting will hang at the Art Barn gallery at 695 N. 400 East in rural Valparaiso through Nov. 2.

"Making art is one of the great joys of my life and being able to do it in the field, surrounded by the beauty of nature is inspiring, joyful and challenging," member Pat Herman said. "To be able to share the experience with my Plein Air pals makes it really special."

The work on exhibit highlights changing light and seasonal color change.

"In the early days there might be only one or two people showing up for weekly paint outs and our mailing list totaled only about 10 painters," founding member Laurie Schirmer Carpenter said. "Today our mailing list reaches over 60 artists with 10 to 15 people meeting weekly to paint from life."