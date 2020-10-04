Duneland Plein Air Painters to exhibit at Art Barn

JACKSON TOWNSHIP — The Duneland Plein Air Painters are showcasing their work trying to catch the light and shadow of scenic nature in Northwest Indiana at the Art Barn in Jackson Township.
The group of local outdoor landscape painters have tried to capture scenes of natural beauty in Northwest Indiana and Southwest Michigan, where sand dunes, waterfront, forests and other natural environments predominate.
Their most recent landscape works of painting will hang at the Art Barn gallery at 695 N. 400 East in rural Valparaiso through Nov. 2.
"Making art is one of the great joys of my life and being able to do it in the field, surrounded by the beauty of nature is inspiring, joyful and challenging," member Pat Herman said. "To be able to share the experience with my Plein Air pals makes it really special."
The work on exhibit highlights changing light and seasonal color change.
"In the early days there might be only one or two people showing up for weekly paint outs and our mailing list totaled only about 10 painters," founding member Laurie Schirmer Carpenter said. "Today our mailing list reaches over 60 artists with 10 to 15 people meeting weekly to paint from life."
The Duneland Plein Air Painters is a democratic group of artists open to one and all, regardless of experience or skill level.
“The group is open to anyone who wishes to paint outdoors. Beginners and professionals come together to share in the joys and trials of painting in the heat, cold, rain, or wind and always hoping for ideal weather," Carpenter said. "For some members, one of the best parts of painting together is at the end of each session, we have an informal critique of the works created that day. This has become a welcome finale to a Paint Out session."
Everyone is welcome in the Duneland Plein Air Painters.
"Artists bonding together, enjoying the vistas and the challenge of working in their media whether it be oil, watercolor, pastel, pencil or ink in the outdoors — then sharing with each other their creative resolve, offering encouragement and helpful advice," she said.
Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
For more information, visit artbarnschool.org, call 219-462-9009 or find the group on Facebook.
My Region: Coffee, books, art and walks
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!