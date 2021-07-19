Dunes artist exhibiting work at the Queen of All Saints Catholic Church in Michigan City

Dunes artist Madeleine Schooley is exhibiting her brightly colored artwork at the Queen of All Saints Catholic Church in Michigan City this summer.

Schooley, a 43-year retired children’s art educator who now lives near the shores of Lake Michigan, will show her paintings in the Legacy Center Gallery at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church at 1725 E. Barker Ave. in Michigan City. Her colorful work is influenced by Matisse, Modigliani and other European painters, especially of modernist and expressionist schools.

"The Legacy Center Gallery is proud to host the artwork of dunes artist Madeleine Schooley in their next installation. Located on the campus of Queen of All Saints Catholic Church in Michigan City, the Legacy Center serves as a multi-use gathering space for community and parish functions," the church said in a press release. "The Gallery seeks to incorporate the parish with the greater arts community."

The solo exhibit is entitled "Diversity." It will be on display through Sept. 30.