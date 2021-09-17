Dunes Literary Series resumes at Indiana University Northwest with live readings

The Indiana University Northwest Department of English's Dunes Literary Series has resumed for the fall semester with live readings.
The literary series showcases the works of Upper Great Lakes writers from Northwest Indiana, Chicago and Wisconsin.
Regional authors give live and online readings of their fiction, poetry or nonfiction once a month. The Dunes Literary Series started out online-only during the spring but is now going live with on-campus events.
Chicago native Chris Glomski and Wisconsin native Nick Demske will read their work at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 22 in Hawthorne Hall 104 at the Indiana University Northwest campus at 3400 Broadway in Gary. The general public is welcome to attend.
Glomski's work is "sharp and always jarringly beautiful," series co-curator Garin Cycholl said.
"Chris' writing recalibrates our eyes to the world," he said.
Glomski is a graduate of the prestigious Iowa Writers' Workshop whose work has been likened to John Ashbery and James Schuyler. He is a translator of modern and contemporary Italian poetry whose books include "Lit Up" and "The Nineteenth Century and Other Poems."
Nick Demske's work has been selected for the prestigious Fence Modern Poets Series. He's a children's librarian and county supervisor in Racine, Wisconsin who also organizes local social justice efforts.
Series co-curator Bill Allegrezza describes his poetry as "an edgy energy-filled ride into the social fabric of the Midwest."
Upcoming readings include “From the Tongues of Brick and Stone" author Brenda Cardenas and Ava Tomasula y Garcia on March 24, Indiana University Northwest creative writing students on April 21 and "I Am Somebody” author David Masciotra on May 26.
“We're excited to hear from Ava Tomasula y Garcia, a local organizer who will read from her novel-in-progress later this month,” Cycholl said. “Future events will feature the work of several IU Northwest students, and a reading from David Masciotra, author of a new biography on Jesse Jackson, ‘I Am Somebody.’ We also look forward to adding more authors to the schedule this summer and fall."
The readings at IUN are free and all take place between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m.
To listen online, visit https://go.iu.edu/43Mg.
For more information, visit iun.edu/english/dunes-literary-series.