Dunes Literary Series resumes at Indiana University Northwest with live readings

The Indiana University Northwest Department of English's Dunes Literary Series has resumed for the fall semester with live readings.

The literary series showcases the works of Upper Great Lakes writers from Northwest Indiana, Chicago and Wisconsin.

Regional authors give live and online readings of their fiction, poetry or nonfiction once a month. The Dunes Literary Series started out online-only during the spring but is now going live with on-campus events.

Chicago native Chris Glomski and Wisconsin native Nick Demske will read their work at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 22 in Hawthorne Hall 104 at the Indiana University Northwest campus at 3400 Broadway in Gary. The general public is welcome to attend.

Glomski's work is "sharp and always jarringly beautiful," series co-curator Garin Cycholl said.

"Chris' writing recalibrates our eyes to the world," he said.

Glomski is a graduate of the prestigious Iowa Writers' Workshop whose work has been likened to John Ashbery and James Schuyler. He is a translator of modern and contemporary Italian poetry whose books include "Lit Up" and "The Nineteenth Century and Other Poems."