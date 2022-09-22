Dynamics of watching football have changed with sports betting

Do you recall the “good old days” when watching football meant cheering for your team to win, and your only concern about the score was if you hit the winning square in your office pool?

It was that way up until the landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling in May of 2018 opened the flood gates to state sanctioned wagering on professional and collegiate sports.

According to the American Gaming Association (AGA), sports betting is currently legal in 36 states and Washington, D.C. Connecticut, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, and Wisconsin have joined the party since the start of the 2021 NFL season.

Americans have legally wagered more than $50.4-billion on sports in the first seven months of 2022, churning out more than $809-million in federal, state, and local tax distribution.

The AGA estimates a record 46.6-million American adults plan to bet on NFL games this year. Twenty-three million will place a bet online, an increase of 18 percent year over year.

Sports book operators have launched an electronic media advertising and promotional blitz to make everyone aware it’s possible to not only watch the game but get in the game by having a monetary stake in scores and plays.

It’s isn’t enough to root for your team to win, now you have to keep track of the score. Sports betting has made a moral victory out of your favorite team “beating the spread” even if they lose.

Cheering for your team to pad their lead with a touchdown in the final minutes of the game would be great, so long as it doesn’t affect your wager on the “over/under”.

Betting money on the games brings with it responsibility, something that Bill Miller, president and CEO of the American Gaming Association acknowledges:

“Responsibility is an underpinning of regulated U.S. sports betting and a clear competitive advantage as we continue to build a sustainable marketplace,” Miller said.

By some estimates, the sports betting industry is still in its infancy as far as participation and revenues are concerned. There is room for plenty of growth and expansion in an industry that is less than five years old.

“The sustained interest in NFL wagering reflects the growth and continued maturation of legal sports betting across the country, “Miller said. “Consumers clearly want legal sports betting options and understand the regulated industry’s foundational commitments to responsibility.”

More than half (132-million) of American adults can legally wager in their home state, 18-million more than at this time last year.

Eighteen of the 22 states that are home to NFL franchises have legalized sports betting. Two franchises, the Washington Commanders and the New York Jets, are NFL team partners in the AGA’s “Have a Game Plan. Bet Responsibly™” campaign.

