Eagle Watch hike offers chance to see bald eagles

Hikers will be able to swoop in to see majestic bald eagles at The Forest Preserve District of Will County’s annual Eagle Watch.

The free event celebrates America's national bird, a raptor once on the verge of extinction but now thriving in the wild again, including along the Little Calumet and Kankakee Rivers.

People can see bald eagles fish and hunt for waterfowl on the Des Plaines River from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Four Rivers Environmental Education Center at 25055 W. Walnut Lane in Channahon.

Forest Preserve staff have their fingers crossed for frigid weather because the colder the temperatures, the more likely eagles will gather around the open waters of the Des Plaines River near Four Rivers. And when they do gather, it's a wonderful sight to see these massive birds soaring around the Four Rivers area, said Jess McQuown, a Forest Preserve program coordinator.

“They’re one of the few birds that can coast in the air,” said Jess McQuown, a Forest Preserve program coordinator. “And they’re so distinct because they're big and they’re ferocious predators. They dive and catch fish with their feet and watching it is pretty magical. It’s like watching an adventure movie.”

People also can see Victor E., a bald eagle who will appear for live indoor raptor presentations. Milton, Wis.-based Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center will do two 45-minute bird presentations with the eagle and four owls at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. A 20-minute meet and greet also will take place at 12:30 p.m.

“You're guaranteed to see an eagle one way or another because of the bird presentations,” McQuown said.

The Forest Preserve will lead 40-minute guided hikes to search for eagles at 11:50 a.m., 12:55 and 2:20 p.m., teaching people more about the birds that rebounded from just 400 breeding pairs in the 1960s to more than 316,000 today in the lower 48 states.

People also can hike the McKinley Woods site on their own to try to catch a view of the eagles.

The Forest Preserve will host 15-minute Talon Talks at noon, 1 and 2:30 p.m. People can learn more about the eagles of the world, eagle eyes and the bald eagle's recovery.

Eagle Watch also will include family crafts, an Eagle Eye Scavenger Hunt and food from Lil’ Deb’s Mobile Eats.

Illinois hosts more wintering bald eagles than any other state outside of Alaska. An estimated 3,100 eagles winter in 27 Illinois counties each year, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

For more information, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.