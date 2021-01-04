 Skip to main content
Eagle Watch to take place at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center
A bald eagle soars in Will County.

 Joseph S. Pete

CHANNAHON — You can view bald eagles at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s upcoming "2021 Eagle Watch.”

The national symbol of America should be on display at the free, all-ages event between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday at the Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. It's in McKinley Woods at 25055 W. Walnut Lane in Channahon, off of Blackberry Lane and south of Bridge Street.

"Bald eagles are spotted regularly at Four Rivers because of its location near where the Des Plaines, DuPage and Kankakee Rivers meet to form the Illinois River," the Forest Preserve District of Will County said in a press release. "So, odds are you might see some of these regal raptors flying about on a cold January weekend."

People can either take guided hikes at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. or alternatively ask a naturalist where the eagles perch along the river before taking an independent hike.

Masks are required and no indoor activities will take place this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Those who attend the annual event have a good chance of seeing a bald eagle take flight as their population has recovered.

"Will County is one of 27 Illinois counties where bald eagles have been spotted in recent years as their numbers increase in the wild," according to the release. "In addition to McKinley Woods, eagles have been spotted in the north at Isle a la Cache in Romeoville, Lake Renwick Heron Rookery Nature Preserve in Plainfield and Whalon Lake in Naperville and out east at Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve in Crete Township and Monee Reservoir in Monee Township."

For more information or to register for a hike, visit ReconnectWithNature.org

