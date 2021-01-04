Eagle Watch to take place at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center

CHANNAHON — You can view bald eagles at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s upcoming "2021 Eagle Watch.”
The national symbol of America should be on display at the free, all-ages event between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday at the Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. It's in McKinley Woods at 25055 W. Walnut Lane in Channahon, off of Blackberry Lane and south of Bridge Street.
"Bald eagles are spotted regularly at Four Rivers because of its location near where the Des Plaines, DuPage and Kankakee Rivers meet to form the Illinois River," the Forest Preserve District of Will County said in a press release. "So, odds are you might see some of these regal raptors flying about on a cold January weekend."
People can either take guided hikes at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. or alternatively ask a naturalist where the eagles perch along the river before taking an independent hike.
Masks are required and no indoor activities will take place this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Those who attend the annual event have a good chance of seeing a bald eagle take flight as their population has recovered.
"Will County is one of 27 Illinois counties where bald eagles have been spotted in recent years as their numbers increase in the wild," according to the release. "In addition to McKinley Woods, eagles have been spotted in the north at Isle a la Cache in Romeoville, Lake Renwick Heron Rookery Nature Preserve in Plainfield and Whalon Lake in Naperville and out east at Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve in Crete Township and Monee Reservoir in Monee Township."
For more information or to register for a hike, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.
Region restaurants that closed in 2020
2020 has been a hard year for restaurants in the Region with the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdowns and restrictions that followed. Here's a look at the restaurants, brewpubs and chain eateries Northwest Indiana lost in one of the toughest years in recent memory:
The reason why Bakers Square abruptly shuttered its restaurants in Lansing and Merrillville over the weekend has come to light.
3 Floyds told investors it is permanently closing its landmark brewpub in Munster, which has been a major draw to Northwest Indiana.
The owner of the Schererville and Merrillville Golden Corrals faces a murder charge in a cold case killing of a Missouri teen who was found in a drainage ditch with two gunshot wounds to the head.
There's no more going back for seconds or thirds at the Old Country Buffet in Highland.
Figure Eight Brewing, a staple of downtown Valparaiso for a decade, plans to close in two weeks.
The long-running Pepe's Mexican restaurant, part of a well-known Chicagoland chain, has served its last taco in South Haven.
Yats Creole and Cajun restaurant geaux out of business after after six years in Valparaiso.
The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in another permanent closure of a Region restaurant.
The authentic southern-style barbecue restaurant, one of the first to deliver food to local hospitals and first responders during the pandemic, is temporarily closing its locations in Dyer, Mokena, Milwaukee and Madison.
Four Winds Casino New Buffalo will replace The Hard Rock Cafe with Kankakee Grille, which will feature live music and modern comfort food.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Aspen Cafe closes after 30 years in St. John, the Pancake Club closes in Schererville, Pita Stop coming to Dyer
Aspen Cafe closes after 30 years in St. John, the Pancake Club closes in Schererville, Pita Stop coming to Dyer
The Stacked Pickle restaurant chain that former Indianapolis Colts player Gary Brackett was trying to expand to Northwest Indiana and the south suburbs has fallen victim to the coronavirus pandemic.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Q-BBQ closed, Chunky Tacos, Dunkin, Andrade Nails, NorthShore Health Centers, and Direct Mortgage Loans opening
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Q-BBQ closed, Chunky Tacos, Dunkin, Andrade Nails, NorthShore Health Centers, and Direct Mortgage Loans opening
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Smoothie King comes to Crown Point, Kowloon and Canton House close, Caribbean jerk restaurant coming, Burger King getting rebuilt
Smoothie King comes to Crown Point, Kowloon and Canton House close, Caribbean jerk restaurant coming, Burger King getting rebuilt
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Domino's coming to Hobart, American Sale closes after 50 years in Lansing, sushi place comes to Winfield, and Troost closes
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Domino's coming to Hobart, American Sale closes after 50 years in Lansing, sushi place comes to Winfield, and Troost closes
NWI Business Ins and Outs: IHOP and Smoothie King opening in Schererville, Gelsosomo's Pizzeria shutters in Highland, new dance studio opens in Merrillville
Pancakes are about to go global in Schererville.