East Chicago's Anastacia Davis wins TBS HBCU Cash Out contest

All were surprised and they told the actors how grateful they were for the honor.

Davis said she found out about the contest at the last minute, shortly before it was time to submit all entries. So, she had to hustle to get her video done.

"It was stressful to get it together," she said, adding she completed her video in a day.

In the video, Davis talks about the experience of attending Alabama State University and the rewards of studying at an HBCU.

"ASU is good soil," she says in the video. "It gave me confidence, community and a camera."

Through the video, Davis also said attending the school and the education she received there was "priceless."

"But $25,000 is a start. And I will pay it forward," she stressed on film. Davis, who is a filmmaker, studied theater arts in school.

"That set me on the track of my life," she said.

Davis said she's worked as a freelance film producer and has long been interested in theater, film and the arts, in general.

"I've always been inclined to be in the arts," she said. In high school, Davis said she was encouraged by teachers as well in her pursuit of studying the arts.

Davis, who was born in Chicago, is a graduate of East Chicago Central High School. She is currently an art production assistant for AMC, a company in Chicago.

