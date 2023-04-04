One of the largest Easter egg hunts in Chicagoland takes place in the South Loop Saturday.

More than 15,000 Easter eggs will be up for grabs at the 15th annual Easter Egg Hunt from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Chicago’s Women’s Park and Gardens at 1801 S. Indiana Ave. in Chicago. At least 2,000 people are expected to attend the event staged by the Prairie District Neighborhood Alliance.

"The Easter Egg Hunt is such a fun event for the kids, and it is just wonderful to see so many of them hunting for eggs all dressed up in their Easter outfits,” said Rosemary Garrett, a board member of the PDNA. “We know so many residents and neighbors are looking forward to this event."

Chicago White Sox mascot Southpaw will on hand at the event. Hundreds of White Sox tickets will be given away as prizes.

“We are thrilled to have the support of the Chicago White Sox and the game tickets will be a big hit with the families,” said Tina Feldstein, PDNA President.

Kids under 12 years old should bring their own Easter basket and be accompanied by an adult. They will search for brightly colored eggs that are filled with toys and prizes.

The Easter Bunny will of course make an appearance. Other family activities include an animal petting zoo, face painters, games, piñatas and photo opportunities. Food options include Easter cupcakes, cookies, candy and refreshments.

Tickets are $15 for children between 1-12 and $10 for anyone over the age of 13.

Children under 12 months get in free.

Tickets are required as space is limited.

For more information, visit http://southloopeasteregghunt.com/ or call 312-401-2688.