Eating it up: Chicago Restaurant Week begins Friday

Sweet and savory ingredients, innovative recipes and standout plate presentations will be in the spotlight beginning this week for a special culinary event in the Windy City.
Chicago Restaurant Week begins Friday and runs through Feb. 5 throughout the city and its neighborhoods and suburbs.
"This is the 16th annual Restaurant Week," said Jordan Engerman, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Choose Chicago. Engerman said there will be more than 360 restaurants diners may enjoy.
"There are 34 neighborhood (restaurants), over 60 women and minority-owned restaurants and more than 60 first-time participants," he said.
Engerman said they're excited about the many participants this year.
Participating restaurants will have prix fixe menus priced at $25 for brunch or lunch, and $42 and/or $59 for dinner (excluding beverages, tax and gratuity). All are multi-course meals.
"This is, by far, the most anticipated culinary event every year," Engerman said.
He added the event brings people out of the house during the winter season to explore the Chicago area's exciting restaurant scene.
"They can try something new and get special menus at a value price," Engerman said. "You can explore a new neighborhood and try something you've never tried before."
Engerman said through the years the event has grown tremendously. The first year had 44 restaurants on the roster.
Chicago Restaurant Week kicks off on Jan. 19 with the First Bites Bash, which features samples of items from 50 restaurants participating in the special culinary week. First Bites Bash will be held at The Field Museum. A portion of the proceeds from the fundraiser will be donated to Kitchen Possible and the James Beard Foundation’s Scholarship Program. (Visit firstbitesbash.com.)
Among restaurants participating in Chicago Restaurant Week this year are Mima's Taste of Cuba, Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ, Alpana, Bloom Plant Based Kitchen, Lexington Betty Smokehouse, The Berghoff, Osteria Langhe, Mon Ami Gabi, Swift & Sons Tavern & Oyster Bar and more.
Other eateries offering menus include Cafe Ba-Ba-Reeba, Bistonomic, Chef Art Smith's Reunion, Atwood, Boka Restaurant, Carnivale, CheSa's Bistro & Bar, City Winery Chicago, Coco Pazzo and others.
For reservations, menus and other information, visit eatitupchicago.com.